1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot
1
concept
The Leg and Foot
3m
Was this helpful?
2
example
Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot Example 1
2m
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
The posterior part of the knee is called:
A
Hallux
B
Patellar
C
Popliteal
D
Sural
4
ProblemProblem
Which anatomical term refers to a region that is proximal to the crural region?
A
Digital
B
Tarsal
C
Patellar
D
Sural
5
ProblemProblem
Based on the anatomical terms, the dorsalis pedis artery is likely associated with which structure?
A
Ankle
B
Back of the knee
C
Foot
D
Calf
6
concept
The Foot
2m
Was this helpful?
7
example
Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot Example 2
1m
Was this helpful?
8
ProblemProblem
You injure yourself and the doctor says you have a contusion in the hallux region. Based on your anatomical terms, what could be another name for this injury?
A
Stubbed big toe
B
Sprained ankle
C
Torn tendon in the knee
D
Broken leg
9
ProblemProblem
Which structure is distal to the metatarsals?
A
Sural
B
Tarsal
C
Digital
D
Femoral