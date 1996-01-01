Skip to main content
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot
Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot

The Leg and Foot

Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot Example 1

Problem
Problem

The posterior part of the knee is called:

Problem

Which anatomical term refers to a region that is proximal to the crural region?

Problem

Based on the anatomical terms, the dorsalis pedis artery is likely associated with which structure?

The Foot

Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot Example 2

Problem

You injure yourself and the doctor says you have a contusion in the hallux region. Based on your anatomical terms, what could be another name for this injury?

Problem

Which structure is distal to the metatarsals?

