Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot quiz Flashcards

Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot
Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot quiz
Which of the following regional terms refers to the back of the knee?
Popliteal refers to the back of the knee.What anatomical term is used for the hip region?
Coxal is the anatomical term for the hip region.Which term describes the thigh area?
Femoral describes the thigh area.What is the patellar region centered around?
The patellar region is centered around the kneecap, known as the patella.What does the term 'crural' refer to?
Crural refers to the lower leg region between the knee and ankle.What does 'surl' specifically describe?
Surl specifically describes the back of the calf.Which anatomical term is related to the foot?
Pedal is the anatomical term related to the foot.What does 'plantar' refer to?
Plantar refers to the bottom of the foot.What region does 'tarsal' identify?
Tarsal identifies the ankle region.What does 'hallux' specifically denote?
Hallux specifically denotes the big toe.