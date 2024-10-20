Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot quiz Flashcards

Anatomical Terms for the Leg and Foot quiz
1/10
  • Which of the following regional terms refers to the back of the knee?
    Popliteal refers to the back of the knee.
  • What anatomical term is used for the hip region?
    Coxal is the anatomical term for the hip region.
  • Which term describes the thigh area?
    Femoral describes the thigh area.
  • What is the patellar region centered around?
    The patellar region is centered around the kneecap, known as the patella.
  • What does the term 'crural' refer to?
    Crural refers to the lower leg region between the knee and ankle.
  • What does 'surl' specifically describe?
    Surl specifically describes the back of the calf.
  • Which anatomical term is related to the foot?
    Pedal is the anatomical term related to the foot.
  • What does 'plantar' refer to?
    Plantar refers to the bottom of the foot.
  • What region does 'tarsal' identify?
    Tarsal identifies the ankle region.
  • What does 'hallux' specifically denote?
    Hallux specifically denotes the big toe.