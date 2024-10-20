Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System definitions

Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System definitions
  • Oocytes
    Immature eggs produced and stored in the ovaries.
  • Peritoneal cavity
    The space within the abdomen that houses the ovaries and uterine tubes.
  • Infundibulum
    The funnel-shaped opening of the uterine tube into the peritoneal cavity.
  • Ampulla
    The widest part of the uterine tube, commonly the site of fertilization.
  • Isthmus
    The narrow portion of the uterine tube connecting to the uterus.
  • Myometrium
    The middle smooth muscle layer of the uterine wall.
  • Endometrium
    The inner mucosal layer of the uterine wall with functional and basal layers.
  • Uterine artery
    The main blood supply to the uterus, branching into straight and spiral arteries.
  • Broad ligament
    A ligament supporting female reproductive organs, including the mesometrium, mesosalpinks, and mesovarium.
  • Adventitia
    The fibroelastic outer layer of the vaginal wall.
  • Labia majora
    Elongated, fatty folds of skin running from the mons pubis to the perineum.
  • Clitoris
    A sensitive structure homologous to the male penis, contributing to sexual arousal.
  • Lobules
    Units within mammary gland lobes containing glandular alveoli that produce milk.
  • Lactiferous ducts
    Ducts that transport milk from the lobules to the nipple.
  • Lactiferous sinus
    A cavity where milk accumulates during nursing.