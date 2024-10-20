Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Oocytes Immature eggs produced and stored in the ovaries.

Peritoneal cavity The space within the abdomen that houses the ovaries and uterine tubes.

Infundibulum The funnel-shaped opening of the uterine tube into the peritoneal cavity.

Ampulla The widest part of the uterine tube, commonly the site of fertilization.

Isthmus The narrow portion of the uterine tube connecting to the uterus.

Myometrium The middle smooth muscle layer of the uterine wall.

Endometrium The inner mucosal layer of the uterine wall with functional and basal layers.

Uterine artery The main blood supply to the uterus, branching into straight and spiral arteries.

Broad ligament A ligament supporting female reproductive organs, including the mesometrium, mesosalpinks, and mesovarium.

Adventitia The fibroelastic outer layer of the vaginal wall.

Labia majora Elongated, fatty folds of skin running from the mons pubis to the perineum.

Clitoris A sensitive structure homologous to the male penis, contributing to sexual arousal.

Lobules Units within mammary gland lobes containing glandular alveoli that produce milk.

Lactiferous ducts Ducts that transport milk from the lobules to the nipple.