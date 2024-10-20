Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System definitions Flashcards
Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System definitions
- OocytesImmature eggs produced and stored in the ovaries.
- Peritoneal cavityThe space within the abdomen that houses the ovaries and uterine tubes.
- InfundibulumThe funnel-shaped opening of the uterine tube into the peritoneal cavity.
- AmpullaThe widest part of the uterine tube, commonly the site of fertilization.
- IsthmusThe narrow portion of the uterine tube connecting to the uterus.
- MyometriumThe middle smooth muscle layer of the uterine wall.
- EndometriumThe inner mucosal layer of the uterine wall with functional and basal layers.
- Uterine arteryThe main blood supply to the uterus, branching into straight and spiral arteries.
- Broad ligamentA ligament supporting female reproductive organs, including the mesometrium, mesosalpinks, and mesovarium.
- AdventitiaThe fibroelastic outer layer of the vaginal wall.
- Labia majoraElongated, fatty folds of skin running from the mons pubis to the perineum.
- ClitorisA sensitive structure homologous to the male penis, contributing to sexual arousal.
- LobulesUnits within mammary gland lobes containing glandular alveoli that produce milk.
- Lactiferous ductsDucts that transport milk from the lobules to the nipple.
- Lactiferous sinusA cavity where milk accumulates during nursing.