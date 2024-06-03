Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
The Ovaries
Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System Example 1
Where are the ovaries located in the female reproductive system?
Inferior to the vagina.
Near the cervix.
Within the uterus.
On either side of the uterus.
The Uterine Tubes
Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System Example 2
The Uterus
Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System Example 3
The Uterine Wall
Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System Example 4
Within the endometrium, the ________ layer is shed during menstruation and the ______ layer contains stem cells.
Functional; myometrium.
Functional; basal.
Perimetrium; myometrium.
Basal; functional.
Vascular Supply of the Uterus
Support Structures
Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System Example 5
Which of the following is NOT one of the major support structures of the ovaries?
The ovarian ligament.
The round ligament.
The suspensory ligament.
The mesovarium.
The Vagina
Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System Example 6
The uterine wall and the vaginal wall share some superficial similarities. For example, in both structures, the middle layer is composed of:
Smooth muscle.
Fibroelastic tissue.
Mucosa.
Adipose tissue.
External Genitalia
Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System Example 7
The term ‘vestibule’ in the context of female anatomy refers to the area enclosed within the:
Clitoris.
Labia minora.
Mons pubis.
Urethral orifice.
Clitoral Anatomy
Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System Example 8
Mammary Glands
Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System Example 9
Mammary glands are actually modified ___________.
Lacrimal glands.
Sebaceous glands.
Mucous glands.
Sweat glands.
