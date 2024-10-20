Anatomy of the Female Reproductive System quiz Flashcards

Which part of the female reproductive system sheds during the menstrual cycle?
The functional layer of the endometrium sheds during the menstrual cycle.
What reproductive organs does the female frog have that the male frog does not?
Female frogs have ovaries and oviducts, which are not present in male frogs.
Which best describes the uterus?
The uterus is a hollow, thick-walled muscular organ designed to receive, retain, and nourish a fertilized ovum.
Which of the following is a correct statement about uterine tubes? a) They are directly connected to the ovaries. b) They consist of the infundibulum, ampulla, and isthmus. c) They are the site of implantation. d) They have no role in fertilization.
b) They consist of the infundibulum, ampulla, and isthmus.
Where are the ovules stored?
Ovules, or oocytes, are stored in the ovaries.
What is the role of the fimbri in the uterine tubes?
The fimbri create a current to help guide the ovulated oocyte into the uterine tube.
What is the function of the myometrium in the uterus?
The myometrium is composed of smooth muscle that aids in contractions during childbirth.
What is the purpose of the broad ligament in female anatomy?
The broad ligament supports the uterus, uterine tubes, and ovaries, anchoring them laterally to the abdomen.
How does the clitoris contribute to female sexual arousal?
The clitoris is richly innervated and contains erectile tissue, making it highly sensitive and contributing to sexual arousal.
What is the primary function of mammary glands?
Mammary glands produce milk in response to hormonal stimulation, particularly during lactation.