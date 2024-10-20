Skip to main content
Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System definitions Flashcards

  • Scrotum
    An external sac that houses the testes, maintaining optimal temperature for sperm production through muscle adjustments.
  • Cremaster Muscle
    A skeletal muscle that contracts to draw the scrotum closer to the body, regulating temperature.
  • Dartos Muscle
    A smooth muscle that wrinkles the scrotum, reducing surface area to prevent heat loss.
  • Spermatic Cord
    A connective tissue sheath containing blood vessels, nerves, and the vas deferens.
  • Seminiferous Tubules
    Highly convoluted tubules within the testes where sperm production occurs.
  • Epididymis
    A duct where sperm mature and are stored, arching over the lateral side of the testis.
  • Vas Deferens
    A duct that transports sperm from the epididymis to the ejaculatory duct during ejaculation.
  • Urethra
    The terminal duct for expelling urine and semen, extending through the penis.
  • Seminal Glands
    Glands producing seminal fluid, contributing to 70% of semen volume, aiding sperm motility.
  • Prostate
    A gland encircling the urethra, producing prostatic secretion, contributing to semen volume.
  • Bulbourethral Glands
    Glands secreting mucus to neutralize acidic urine and lubricate the urethra.
  • Corpus Cavernosum
    Paired erectile bodies providing rigidity to the penis during erection.
  • Corpus Spongiosum
    Erectile tissue surrounding the urethra, maintaining its openness during erection.
  • Glans Penis
    The head of the penis, involved in sexual arousal and copulation.
  • Prepuce
    The foreskin covering the glans penis, providing protection and sensitivity.