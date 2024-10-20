Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System definitions Flashcards
Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System definitions
- ScrotumAn external sac that houses the testes, maintaining optimal temperature for sperm production through muscle adjustments.
- Cremaster MuscleA skeletal muscle that contracts to draw the scrotum closer to the body, regulating temperature.
- Dartos MuscleA smooth muscle that wrinkles the scrotum, reducing surface area to prevent heat loss.
- Spermatic CordA connective tissue sheath containing blood vessels, nerves, and the vas deferens.
- Seminiferous TubulesHighly convoluted tubules within the testes where sperm production occurs.
- EpididymisA duct where sperm mature and are stored, arching over the lateral side of the testis.
- Vas DeferensA duct that transports sperm from the epididymis to the ejaculatory duct during ejaculation.
- UrethraThe terminal duct for expelling urine and semen, extending through the penis.
- Seminal GlandsGlands producing seminal fluid, contributing to 70% of semen volume, aiding sperm motility.
- ProstateA gland encircling the urethra, producing prostatic secretion, contributing to semen volume.
- Bulbourethral GlandsGlands secreting mucus to neutralize acidic urine and lubricate the urethra.
- Corpus CavernosumPaired erectile bodies providing rigidity to the penis during erection.
- Corpus SpongiosumErectile tissue surrounding the urethra, maintaining its openness during erection.
- Glans PenisThe head of the penis, involved in sexual arousal and copulation.
- PrepuceThe foreskin covering the glans penis, providing protection and sensitivity.