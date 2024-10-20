Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Scrotum An external sac that houses the testes, maintaining optimal temperature for sperm production through muscle adjustments.

Cremaster Muscle A skeletal muscle that contracts to draw the scrotum closer to the body, regulating temperature.

Dartos Muscle A smooth muscle that wrinkles the scrotum, reducing surface area to prevent heat loss.

Spermatic Cord A connective tissue sheath containing blood vessels, nerves, and the vas deferens.

Seminiferous Tubules Highly convoluted tubules within the testes where sperm production occurs.

Epididymis A duct where sperm mature and are stored, arching over the lateral side of the testis.

Vas Deferens A duct that transports sperm from the epididymis to the ejaculatory duct during ejaculation.

Urethra The terminal duct for expelling urine and semen, extending through the penis.

Seminal Glands Glands producing seminal fluid, contributing to 70% of semen volume, aiding sperm motility.

Prostate A gland encircling the urethra, producing prostatic secretion, contributing to semen volume.

Bulbourethral Glands Glands secreting mucus to neutralize acidic urine and lubricate the urethra.

Corpus Cavernosum Paired erectile bodies providing rigidity to the penis during erection.

Corpus Spongiosum Erectile tissue surrounding the urethra, maintaining its openness during erection.

Glans Penis The head of the penis, involved in sexual arousal and copulation.