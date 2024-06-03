27. The Reproductive System
Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System
27. The Reproductive System
Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
The Scrotum
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
2
example
Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System Example 1
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
3
concept
The Testes
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
4
example
Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System Example 2
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
5
ProblemProblem
Which of the following structures might be referred to as a ‘sperm factory’?
A
Straight tubules.
B
Seminiferous tubules.
C
Rete testis.
D
Spermatic cord.
6
concept
The Ducts
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
7
example
Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System Example 3
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
8
ProblemProblem
What is the primary function of the epididymis?
A
Production of sperm.
B
Secretion of seminal fluid.
C
Storage and maturation of sperm.
D
Anchor the testis to the cremaster muscle.
9
concept
Accessory Organs
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
10
example
Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System Example 4
Video duration:59s
Play a video:
11
concept
The Penis
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
12
example
Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System Example 5
Video duration:35s
Play a video:
13
ProblemProblem
The corpus spongiosum surrounds which structure in the male reproductive system?
A
The urethra.
B
The bulb of the penis.
C
The bulb of the vestibule.
D
The corpus cavernosa.
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System
Your Anatomy & Physiology tutors
Additional resources for Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (16)
- Trace the pathway of a sperm from the male testes to the uterine tube of a female.
- Match the specific phase of meiosis with the correct description.________Prophase I________Metaphase I________...
- Sustentacular cells in the testes are nicknamed 'nurse cells.' Explain why the nickname is appropriate.
- Why are the male gonads not found in the abdominal cavity? Where are they found?
- Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Which of the following are accessory sex structures in the ma...
- What are the primary sex organs, or gonads, of males? What are their two major functions?
- Mr. Hassan has recently started getting up during the night to urinate and has also noticed that he is having ...
- Why is the term urogenital system more applicable to males than females?
- Fill in the blanks: Internally, the penis contains three cylindrical erectile bodies, the paired ________ and ...
- What are the three regions of the male urethra?
- The second meiotic division is very similar to mitosis. How would you explain the differences between the firs...
- Relative to differences between mitosis and meiosis, choose the statements that apply only to events of meiosi...
- The normal diploid number of human chromosomes is a. 48, b. 47, c. 46, d. 23, e. 24.
- Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. In terms of development, which of these pairs is mismatched? ...
- Fill in the blanks: At the end of meiosis, each cell has ________ chromosomes and they are genetically _______...
- What is the function of seminal fluid? Name the three types of glands that help produce it.