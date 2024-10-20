Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System quiz #1 Flashcards

Sperm are produced in the seminiferous tubules within the testes.
What reproductive organs does the male frog have that the female frog does not?
The male frog has testes, which the female frog does not have.
Which of the following shows the correct pathway for sperm cells as they leave the testes? A) Seminiferous tubules -> Epididymis -> Vas deferens -> Urethra B) Epididymis -> Seminiferous tubules -> Vas deferens -> Urethra C) Vas deferens -> Epididymis -> Seminiferous tubules -> Urethra
A) Seminiferous tubules -> Epididymis -> Vas deferens -> Urethra
Why are the male testes located in the scrotum?
The testes are located in the scrotum to maintain a temperature slightly cooler than the body's core temperature, which is ideal for sperm production.
Where are spermatozoa stored until they are fully mature?
Spermatozoa are stored in the epididymis until they are fully mature.
If you are male, where are sperm formed?
Sperm are formed in the seminiferous tubules within the testes.
Which male reproductive structure is not correctly matched with its function? A) Testes - Sperm production B) Epididymis - Sperm maturation C) Vas deferens - Sperm storage D) Urethra - Expels urine and semen
C) Vas deferens - Sperm storage
Which of the following is the correct pathway of sperm cells from their formation to ejaculation? A) Seminiferous tubules -> Epididymis -> Vas deferens -> Urethra B) Epididymis -> Seminiferous tubules -> Vas deferens -> Urethra C) Vas deferens -> Epididymis -> Seminiferous tubules -> Urethra
A) Seminiferous tubules -> Epididymis -> Vas deferens -> Urethra
Which of the following structures produce seminal fluid? A) Testes B) Seminal glands C) Prostate D) Bulbourethral glands
B) Seminal glands
What three differences can you use to tell the male and female frog apart?
Male frogs have vocal sacs, nuptial pads, and testes, while female frogs have ovaries.
Where do sperm cells mature?
Sperm cells mature in the epididymis.
Which of the following structures are not found in the spermatic cord? A) Blood vessels B) Nerves C) Vas deferens D) Seminiferous tubules
D) Seminiferous tubules
Through which order of structures do sperm travel before leaving the body? A) Seminiferous tubules -> Epididymis -> Vas deferens -> Urethra B) Epididymis -> Seminiferous tubules -> Vas deferens -> Urethra C) Vas deferens -> Epididymis -> Seminiferous tubules -> Urethra
A) Seminiferous tubules -> Epididymis -> Vas deferens -> Urethra
Which of the following is the tail that propels a sperm forward in the female reproductive tract? A) Flagellum B) Cilia C) Microvilli D) Axoneme
A) Flagellum
In the testes, where are sperm produced?
Sperm are produced in the seminiferous tubules within the testes.
Where are seminiferous tubules located?
Seminiferous tubules are located within the testes.
Where do the sperm mature?
Sperm mature in the epididymis.
Which structure of the male reproductive system carries urine and semen out of the body?
The urethra carries urine and semen out of the body.
Where does sperm production occur?
Sperm production occurs in the seminiferous tubules within the testes.
Which of these male accessory ducts transports both sperm cells and urine? A) Urethra B) Vas deferens C) Epididymis D) Ejaculatory duct
A) Urethra
Which of the following is the site where sperm are stored until they are ejaculated? A) Testes B) Epididymis C) Vas deferens D) Seminal vesicles
B) Epididymis
Which of the following statements about the male reproductive system is false? A) The testes produce sperm B) The epididymis stores sperm C) The vas deferens transports sperm D) The urethra only carries urine
D) The urethra only carries urine
Which of the following lists the order of the male reproductive tract structures? A) Seminiferous tubules -> Epididymis -> Vas deferens -> Urethra B) Epididymis -> Seminiferous tubules -> Vas deferens -> Urethra C) Vas deferens -> Epididymis -> Seminiferous tubules -> Urethra
A) Seminiferous tubules -> Epididymis -> Vas deferens -> Urethra
Which is the path of sperm from the testes to the urethra? A) Seminiferous tubules -> Epididymis -> Vas deferens -> Urethra B) Epididymis -> Seminiferous tubules -> Vas deferens -> Urethra C) Vas deferens -> Epididymis -> Seminiferous tubules -> Urethra
A) Seminiferous tubules -> Epididymis -> Vas deferens -> Urethra
Which of the following describes the epididymis? A) Site of sperm production B) Site of sperm maturation and storage C) Transports sperm during ejaculation D) Produces seminal fluid
B) Site of sperm maturation and storage
What is the name of the tube that carries sperm from the epididymis to the penis?
The vas deferens carries sperm from the epididymis to the penis.
Which are produced by male and female gonads? A) Sperm and eggs B) Testosterone and estrogen C) Seminal fluid and mucus D) Prostatic secretion and milk
A) Sperm and eggs
The duct system of the male reproductive system includes all but which of the following? A) Epididymis B) Vas deferens C) Urethra D) Seminiferous tubules
D) Seminiferous tubules
Which of the following statements about sperm is correct? A) Sperm are produced in the epididymis B) Sperm mature in the vas deferens C) Sperm are stored in the epididymis D) Sperm are expelled through the seminal vesicles
C) Sperm are stored in the epididymis
In which structure do sperm cells develop to maturity? A) Epididymis B) Scrotum C) Testes D) Vas deferens
A) Epididymis
How are the male and female pelvises different?
The male pelvis is generally narrower and taller, while the female pelvis is wider and shallower to accommodate childbirth.
The testes mainly produce which of the following? A) Sperm B) Seminal fluid C) Prostatic secretion D) Mucus
A) Sperm
In which duct do sperm travel from the epididymis to the ejaculatory duct?
Sperm travel through the vas deferens from the epididymis to the ejaculatory duct.
The testes produce which of the following? A) Sperm and testosterone B) Seminal fluid and mucus C) Prostatic secretion and milk D) Eggs and estrogen
A) Sperm and testosterone
What gland produces both sperm and testosterone?
The testes produce both sperm and testosterone.
Where are the sperm formed?
Sperm are formed in the seminiferous tubules within the testes.
Which of the following does the prostate produce? A) Seminal fluid B) Prostatic secretion C) Mucus D) Sperm
B) Prostatic secretion
Which male reproductive structures are responsible for the transport and delivery of sperm?
The vas deferens and urethra are responsible for the transport and delivery of sperm.
Which tubes carry sperm directly to the epididymis?
The efferent ductules carry sperm directly to the epididymis.