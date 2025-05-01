What is the first antibody class produced by plasma cells after B cell differentiation? The first antibody class produced is IgM. Plasma cells initially secrete IgM before any class switching occurs.

What is antibody class switching? Antibody class switching is a process where plasma cells change the antibody class they produce, such as from IgM to IgG. It involves genetic rearrangements in the DNA of activated B cells.

Which region of the antibody gene undergoes genetic rearrangement during class switching? The constant region of the antibody gene undergoes genetic rearrangement. This allows the expression of a different antibody class.

Does antibody class switching affect the antigen specificity of the antibody? No, antibody class switching does not affect antigen specificity. The variable region remains unchanged, so the antibody still binds the same epitope.

What happens to the DNA segments coding for certain antibody classes during class switching? Specific DNA segments coding for certain antibody classes are deleted. Only the gene segment first in line is expressed after deletion.

How many antibody class gene segments are B cells initially programmed with? B cells are initially programmed with gene segments for all five antibody classes. However, only the segment first in line is expressed initially.