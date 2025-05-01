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What is the first antibody class produced by plasma cells after B cell differentiation? The first antibody class produced is IgM. Plasma cells initially secrete IgM before any class switching occurs. What is antibody class switching? Antibody class switching is a process where plasma cells change the antibody class they produce, such as from IgM to IgG. It involves genetic rearrangements in the DNA of activated B cells. Which region of the antibody gene undergoes genetic rearrangement during class switching? The constant region of the antibody gene undergoes genetic rearrangement. This allows the expression of a different antibody class. Does antibody class switching affect the antigen specificity of the antibody? No, antibody class switching does not affect antigen specificity. The variable region remains unchanged, so the antibody still binds the same epitope. What happens to the DNA segments coding for certain antibody classes during class switching? Specific DNA segments coding for certain antibody classes are deleted. Only the gene segment first in line is expressed after deletion. How many antibody class gene segments are B cells initially programmed with? B cells are initially programmed with gene segments for all five antibody classes. However, only the segment first in line is expressed initially. Which antibody class gene segment is first in line and expressed initially? The IgM gene segment is first in line and expressed initially. This is why IgM is the first antibody produced. What is the structure of IgM antibodies? IgM antibodies are pentamers, consisting of five identical subunits. This structure is unique among antibody classes. What triggers some activated B cells to undergo class switching? Class switching occurs as activated B cells divide and proliferate. Some of these cells undergo genetic changes that allow class switching. What remains unchanged during antibody class switching? The variable region of the antibody remains unchanged. This ensures the antibody retains its specificity for the original antigen. What is deleted in the DNA during the example of class switching shown in the video? The DNA segments for IgM and IgD are deleted in the example. This allows the expression of IgG, IgE, or IgA. After IgM and IgD segments are deleted, which antibody class is expressed if its gene segment is first in line? IgG is expressed if its gene segment is first in line after IgM and IgD are deleted. The plasma cell then secretes IgG antibodies. What determines which antibody class is produced after class switching? The gene segment that is first in line after DNA rearrangement determines the antibody class produced. This segment is expressed and secreted by the plasma cell. Can plasma cells switch from secreting IgM to other antibody classes over time? Yes, plasma cells can switch from secreting IgM to other classes like IgG as they descend from activated B cells. This is due to antibody class switching. Why is antibody class switching important for the immune response? Class switching allows the immune system to produce different types of antibodies with the same specificity. This enhances the versatility and effectiveness of the immune response.
Antibody Class Switching quiz
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