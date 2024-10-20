Bone of the Lower Limb definitions Flashcards
Back
Bone of the Lower Limb definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- FemurThe largest and strongest long bone, forming a ball and socket joint with the coxal bone.
- PatellaA sesamoid bone within the patellar tendon, aiding knee movement.
- TibiaThe larger, medial bone of the lower leg, forming part of the knee joint.
- FibulaThe smaller, lateral bone of the lower leg, contributing to ankle stability.
- TarsalsSeven short bones forming the ankle, similar to carpals in the hand.
- MetatarsalsLong bones forming the foot's arch, numbered 1 to 5 from medial to lateral.
- PhalangesFourteen tiny long bones in the toes, with three in each toe except the big toe.
- TalusA smooth, round tarsal bone articulating with the tibia and fibula at the ankle.
- CalcaneusThe largest tarsal bone, forming the heel and noticeable in the foot's structure.
- AcetabulumThe socket in the coxal bone where the femur's head fits to form a joint.
- Medial MalleolusThe inner ankle bone, part of the tibia, often impacted by external forces.
- Lateral MalleolusThe outer ankle bone, part of the fibula, providing lateral stability.
- Coxal BonePart of the pelvic girdle, forming a joint with the femur's head.
- Sesamoid BoneA bone developing within a tendon, like the patella in the patellar tendon.
- EpiphysisThe end part of a long bone, involved in forming joints, like the femur's knee joint.