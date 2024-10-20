Bone of the Lower Limb definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Bone of the Lower Limb definitions
  • Femur
    The largest and strongest long bone, forming a ball and socket joint with the coxal bone.
  • Patella
    A sesamoid bone within the patellar tendon, aiding knee movement.
  • Tibia
    The larger, medial bone of the lower leg, forming part of the knee joint.
  • Fibula
    The smaller, lateral bone of the lower leg, contributing to ankle stability.
  • Tarsals
    Seven short bones forming the ankle, similar to carpals in the hand.
  • Metatarsals
    Long bones forming the foot's arch, numbered 1 to 5 from medial to lateral.
  • Phalanges
    Fourteen tiny long bones in the toes, with three in each toe except the big toe.
  • Talus
    A smooth, round tarsal bone articulating with the tibia and fibula at the ankle.
  • Calcaneus
    The largest tarsal bone, forming the heel and noticeable in the foot's structure.
  • Acetabulum
    The socket in the coxal bone where the femur's head fits to form a joint.
  • Medial Malleolus
    The inner ankle bone, part of the tibia, often impacted by external forces.
  • Lateral Malleolus
    The outer ankle bone, part of the fibula, providing lateral stability.
  • Coxal Bone
    Part of the pelvic girdle, forming a joint with the femur's head.
  • Sesamoid Bone
    A bone developing within a tendon, like the patella in the patellar tendon.
  • Epiphysis
    The end part of a long bone, involved in forming joints, like the femur's knee joint.