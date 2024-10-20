Bone of the Lower Limb definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Femur The largest and strongest long bone, forming a ball and socket joint with the coxal bone.

Patella A sesamoid bone within the patellar tendon, aiding knee movement.

Tibia The larger, medial bone of the lower leg, forming part of the knee joint.

Fibula The smaller, lateral bone of the lower leg, contributing to ankle stability.

Tarsals Seven short bones forming the ankle, similar to carpals in the hand.

Metatarsals Long bones forming the foot's arch, numbered 1 to 5 from medial to lateral.

Phalanges Fourteen tiny long bones in the toes, with three in each toe except the big toe.

Talus A smooth, round tarsal bone articulating with the tibia and fibula at the ankle.

Calcaneus The largest tarsal bone, forming the heel and noticeable in the foot's structure.

Acetabulum The socket in the coxal bone where the femur's head fits to form a joint.

Medial Malleolus The inner ankle bone, part of the tibia, often impacted by external forces.

Lateral Malleolus The outer ankle bone, part of the fibula, providing lateral stability.

Coxal Bone Part of the pelvic girdle, forming a joint with the femur's head.

Sesamoid Bone A bone developing within a tendon, like the patella in the patellar tendon.