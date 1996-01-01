Bone of the Lower Limb
Bones of the Thigh and Leg
Bone of the Lower Limb Example 1
With which bones does the femur articulate?
The tibia, the fibula, the coxal bone, and the patella.
The tibia, the coxal bone, and the patella.
The tibia, and the coxal bone.
The tibia, the fibula, and the coxal bone.
The structure of the upper limbs (the arms) and the lower limbs (the legs) follow a similar pattern. Which of the following statements comparing the limbs is not accurate?
Between the girdle and the wrist/ankle, the lower limbs have more bones.
The radius and ulna bear weight roughly equally, where the tibia bears much more weight than the fibula.
The humerus articulates with both bones of the forearm at the elbow, while the femur only articulates with one bone of the lower leg.
The radius and ulna have less mobility between them than the tibia and fibula.
Bones of the Foot
Bone of the Lower Limb Example 2
How do the metatarsals contribute to the foot's ability to bear weight?
Their irregular shape helps them distribute the weight of the body.
The seven bones distribute the weight, so each bone only withstands a fraction of the total body weight.
The bones have additional collagen to help them resist force and twisting.
The bones help create arches that distribute the weight.
Distinguish between the Talus and the Calcaneus.
The talus is considered one of the tarsals; the calcaneus is not.
The talus articulates with the tibia; the calcaneus only articulates with other tarsals.
The calcaneus is the heel bone; the talus makes up the parts of your ankle bones that you can feel.
The calcaneus is the largest tarsal; the talus is the smallest tarsal.
- The most lateral projection of the proximal epiphysis of the femur is the:a. lesser trochanterb. gluteal tuber...
- Fill in the blanks: The bones of the leg are the medial_____and the lateral______. The sesamoid bone that arti...
- The heel bone is more properly known as the:a. talus.b. navicularc. cuboidd. calcaneus.
- The arch(es) of the foot are the:a. transverse arch.b. medial longitudinal arch.c. lateral longitudinal arch.d...