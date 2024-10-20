Bone of the Lower Limb quiz Flashcards
Bone of the Lower Limb quiz
Which of the following is a leg bone that bears the most weight: femur, patella, tibia, or fibula?
The tibia is the leg bone that bears the most weight.What is the largest and strongest long bone in the body?
The femur is the largest and strongest long bone in the body.What type of bone is the patella, and where does it develop?
The patella is a sesamoid bone that develops within the patellar tendon.Which bone in the lower leg is more medial and articulates with the femur?
The tibia is the more medial bone in the lower leg that articulates with the femur.What is the function of the fibula in the lower leg?
The fibula helps form the lateral stability of the lower leg and ankle.How many tarsal bones are in the foot, and what are their primary functions?
There are seven tarsal bones in the foot, and they form the ankle and the back of the foot.Which tarsal bone articulates with the tibia and fibula at the ankle?
The talus articulates with the tibia and fibula at the ankle.What is the name of the heel bone, and which category of bones does it belong to?
The heel bone is called the calcaneus, and it is a tarsal bone.How many phalanges are in each toe, and which toe is the exception?
Each toe has three phalanges, except for the big toe, which has only two.What is the primary role of the metatarsals in the foot?
The metatarsals create the arches of the foot and help distribute weight.