Bones of the Upper Limb definitions Flashcards

Bones of the Upper Limb definitions
Bones of the Upper Limb definitions
- HumerusThe large bone of the upper arm, forming a ball and socket joint with the shoulder.
- RadiusForearm bone on the thumb side, notable for its round head allowing hand rotation.
- UlnaForearm bone on the pinky side, forming a hinge joint with the humerus.
- Pectoral GirdleThe set of bones connecting the upper limb to the axial skeleton.
- Glenoid CavityThe part of the scapula that forms the socket for the humerus.
- CarpalsEight short bones forming the wrist, connecting to the radius and ulna.
- MetacarpalsFive long bones of the hand, numbered from thumb to pinky.
- PhalangesFourteen bones in the fingers, with three in each finger except the thumb.
- Ball and Socket JointA joint allowing multidirectional movement and rotation, as in the shoulder.
- Hinge JointA joint allowing movement in one plane, like the elbow.
- Anatomical PositionStandard body position with palms forward and thumbs out.
- Proximal PhalanxThe first bone in each finger, closest to the hand.
- Middle PhalanxThe second bone in each finger, absent in the thumb.
- Distal PhalanxThe last bone in each finger, furthest from the hand.
- DiaphysisThe shaft of a long bone, such as those in the metacarpals.