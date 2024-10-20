Bones of the Upper Limb definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Humerus The large bone of the upper arm, forming a ball and socket joint with the shoulder.

Radius Forearm bone on the thumb side, notable for its round head allowing hand rotation.

Ulna Forearm bone on the pinky side, forming a hinge joint with the humerus.

Pectoral Girdle The set of bones connecting the upper limb to the axial skeleton.

Glenoid Cavity The part of the scapula that forms the socket for the humerus.

Carpals Eight short bones forming the wrist, connecting to the radius and ulna.

Metacarpals Five long bones of the hand, numbered from thumb to pinky.

Phalanges Fourteen bones in the fingers, with three in each finger except the thumb.

Ball and Socket Joint A joint allowing multidirectional movement and rotation, as in the shoulder.

Hinge Joint A joint allowing movement in one plane, like the elbow.

Anatomical Position Standard body position with palms forward and thumbs out.

Proximal Phalanx The first bone in each finger, closest to the hand.

Middle Phalanx The second bone in each finger, absent in the thumb.

Distal Phalanx The last bone in each finger, furthest from the hand.