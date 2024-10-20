Skip to main content
Bones of the Upper Limb definitions Flashcards

Bones of the Upper Limb definitions
  • Humerus
    The large bone of the upper arm, forming a ball and socket joint with the shoulder.
  • Radius
    Forearm bone on the thumb side, notable for its round head allowing hand rotation.
  • Ulna
    Forearm bone on the pinky side, forming a hinge joint with the humerus.
  • Pectoral Girdle
    The set of bones connecting the upper limb to the axial skeleton.
  • Glenoid Cavity
    The part of the scapula that forms the socket for the humerus.
  • Carpals
    Eight short bones forming the wrist, connecting to the radius and ulna.
  • Metacarpals
    Five long bones of the hand, numbered from thumb to pinky.
  • Phalanges
    Fourteen bones in the fingers, with three in each finger except the thumb.
  • Ball and Socket Joint
    A joint allowing multidirectional movement and rotation, as in the shoulder.
  • Hinge Joint
    A joint allowing movement in one plane, like the elbow.
  • Anatomical Position
    Standard body position with palms forward and thumbs out.
  • Proximal Phalanx
    The first bone in each finger, closest to the hand.
  • Middle Phalanx
    The second bone in each finger, absent in the thumb.
  • Distal Phalanx
    The last bone in each finger, furthest from the hand.
  • Diaphysis
    The shaft of a long bone, such as those in the metacarpals.