Bones of the Upper Limb
Overview of the Arm and Forearm
Of the two bones in the forearm, which bone is medial?
Humerus.
Radius.
Ulna.
Clavicle.
When a person falls, a common reaction is to try to catch themselves by sticking out their hands. This will sometimes lead to a fracture in one or both of the bones of the forearm. Because one forearm bone is larger where it articulates with the wrist, this bone tends to absorb more force from the impact and is broken more often, making it the most commonly broken bone in the body. Where would such a break likely occur?
The distal end of the ulna.
The proximal end of the ulna.
The distal end of the radius.
The proximal end of the radius.
Overview of the Wrist and Hand
Bones of the Upper Limb Example 1
Arrange the bones of the upper limb from proximal to distal. Some bones may not be included.
Humerus → Radius & Ulna → Metacarpals → Phalanges
Humerus → Ulna → Phalanges → Metacarpals → Carpals
Humerus → Radius → Ulna → Phalanges
Scapula → Ulna & Radius → Humerus → Phalanges
Often people will 'crack' their knuckle by pulling on their pointer finger. The cracking sound comes from knuckle where the finger meets the hand. What's another way to describe this location?
Between the first proximal phalanx and the first metacarpal.
Between the first and second phalanges of the proximal digit.
Between the second proximal phalanx and the second metacarpal.
Between proximal and middle phalanges of the second digit.
