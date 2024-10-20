Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Bones of the Upper Limb quiz Flashcards

Bones of the Upper Limb quiz
1/10
  • What bones make up the upper limb?
    The upper limb is composed of the humerus, radius, ulna, carpals, metacarpals, and phalanges.
  • Which of these bones are part of the upper limb: femur, humerus, tibia, radius?
    The humerus and radius are part of the upper limb.
  • What is the function of the humerus in the upper limb?
    The humerus forms the upper arm and connects to the shoulder, allowing for a wide range of motion.
  • Where is the radius located in the forearm?
    The radius is located on the thumb side of the forearm.
  • What is the role of the ulna in the forearm?
    The ulna forms a hinge joint with the humerus and is located on the pinky side of the forearm.
  • How many carpals are in the wrist?
    There are eight carpals in the wrist.
  • What are the metacarpals and how are they numbered?
    The metacarpals are the long bones of the hand, numbered from one (thumb side) to five (pinky side).
  • How many phalanges are in each finger and thumb?
    Each finger has three phalanges, while the thumb has two.
  • What is the anatomical position of the radius relative to the ulna?
    In anatomical position, the radius is lateral to the ulna.
  • What is the significance of the round head of the radius?
    The round head of the radius allows for the rotational movement of the hand.