Bones of the Upper Limb quiz Flashcards

What bones make up the upper limb?
The upper limb is composed of the humerus, radius, ulna, carpals, metacarpals, and phalanges.Which of these bones are part of the upper limb: femur, humerus, tibia, radius?
The humerus and radius are part of the upper limb.What is the function of the humerus in the upper limb?
The humerus forms the upper arm and connects to the shoulder, allowing for a wide range of motion.Where is the radius located in the forearm?
The radius is located on the thumb side of the forearm.What is the role of the ulna in the forearm?
The ulna forms a hinge joint with the humerus and is located on the pinky side of the forearm.How many carpals are in the wrist?
There are eight carpals in the wrist.What are the metacarpals and how are they numbered?
The metacarpals are the long bones of the hand, numbered from one (thumb side) to five (pinky side).How many phalanges are in each finger and thumb?
Each finger has three phalanges, while the thumb has two.What is the anatomical position of the radius relative to the ulna?
In anatomical position, the radius is lateral to the ulna.What is the significance of the round head of the radius?
The round head of the radius allows for the rotational movement of the hand.