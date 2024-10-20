Skip to main content
Carbon definitions Flashcards

Carbon definitions
  • Carbon
    The most abundant element in living systems, essential for forming organic molecules.
  • Organic molecules
    Molecules containing covalently linked carbon and hydrogen atoms.
  • Hydrocarbons
    Organic molecules composed exclusively of carbon and hydrogen atoms.
  • Carbohydrates
    One of the four main classes of organic molecules, primarily composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
  • Proteins
    Organic molecules made of amino acids, essential for various biological functions.
  • Nucleic acids
    Organic molecules that store and transmit genetic information, such as DNA and RNA.
  • Lipids
    A class of organic molecules that are hydrophobic and include fats, oils, and steroids.
  • Covalent bonds
    Strong chemical bonds formed by the sharing of electron pairs between atoms.
  • Carbon backbone
    The chain of carbon atoms that forms the structural basis of organic molecules.
  • Double bonds
    Chemical bonds where two pairs of electrons are shared between atoms, affecting molecule shape.
  • Branch points
    Locations in a carbon backbone where a side chain is attached, altering molecule structure.
  • Ring form
    A structural form of carbon backbones where atoms are connected in a closed loop.
  • Linear form
    A structural form of carbon backbones where atoms are arranged in a straight line.
  • Methane
    A simple hydrocarbon consisting of one carbon atom bonded to four hydrogen atoms.