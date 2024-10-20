Carbon definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Carbon The most abundant element in living systems, essential for forming organic molecules.

Organic molecules Molecules containing covalently linked carbon and hydrogen atoms.

Hydrocarbons Organic molecules composed exclusively of carbon and hydrogen atoms.

Carbohydrates One of the four main classes of organic molecules, primarily composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.

Proteins Organic molecules made of amino acids, essential for various biological functions.

Nucleic acids Organic molecules that store and transmit genetic information, such as DNA and RNA.

Lipids A class of organic molecules that are hydrophobic and include fats, oils, and steroids.

Covalent bonds Strong chemical bonds formed by the sharing of electron pairs between atoms.

Carbon backbone The chain of carbon atoms that forms the structural basis of organic molecules.

Double bonds Chemical bonds where two pairs of electrons are shared between atoms, affecting molecule shape.

Branch points Locations in a carbon backbone where a side chain is attached, altering molecule structure.

Ring form A structural form of carbon backbones where atoms are connected in a closed loop.

Linear form A structural form of carbon backbones where atoms are arranged in a straight line.