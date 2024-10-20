Carbon definitions Flashcards
Carbon definitions
- CarbonThe most abundant element in living systems, essential for forming organic molecules.
- Organic moleculesMolecules containing covalently linked carbon and hydrogen atoms.
- HydrocarbonsOrganic molecules composed exclusively of carbon and hydrogen atoms.
- CarbohydratesOne of the four main classes of organic molecules, primarily composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
- ProteinsOrganic molecules made of amino acids, essential for various biological functions.
- Nucleic acidsOrganic molecules that store and transmit genetic information, such as DNA and RNA.
- LipidsA class of organic molecules that are hydrophobic and include fats, oils, and steroids.
- Covalent bondsStrong chemical bonds formed by the sharing of electron pairs between atoms.
- Carbon backboneThe chain of carbon atoms that forms the structural basis of organic molecules.
- Double bondsChemical bonds where two pairs of electrons are shared between atoms, affecting molecule shape.
- Branch pointsLocations in a carbon backbone where a side chain is attached, altering molecule structure.
- Ring formA structural form of carbon backbones where atoms are connected in a closed loop.
- Linear formA structural form of carbon backbones where atoms are arranged in a straight line.
- MethaneA simple hydrocarbon consisting of one carbon atom bonded to four hydrogen atoms.