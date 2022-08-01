Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbon
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components

Carbon

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Carbon

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
Problem
Problem

Organic molecules are defined as chemical compounds that contain:

a) Carbon.

b) Carbon & Oxygen.

c) Carbon & Nitrogen.

d) Carbon & Hydrogen.

3
concept

Carbon is an Excellent Building Block

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Previous TopicNext Topic