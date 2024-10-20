Cell Communication: Cytokines definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cytokines Soluble proteins that act as communication signals between cells, regulating immune responses and inducing cellular changes.

Chemokines Cytokines involved in chemotaxis, guiding immune cells to infection sites by signaling movement towards or away from chemical signals.

Colony Stimulating Factors Cytokines that stimulate growth and differentiation of immature leukocytes in the bone marrow.

Interferons Cytokines providing antiviral defenses to neighboring cells, enhancing their ability to resist viral infections.

Tumor Necrosis Factors Cytokines that initiate inflammation and can induce apoptosis in infected cells, originally known for killing tumor cells.

Interleukins Cytokines serving as communication molecules between leukocytes, with diverse functions including promoting inflammation and T cell proliferation.

IL-1 Interleukin that promotes inflammation, fever, and activation of macrophages and T cells.

IL-2 Interleukin that promotes rapid T cell proliferation, enhancing immune response.

IL-4 Interleukin important for promoting antibody immune response, crucial for adaptive immunity.

IL-6 Interleukin that promotes inflammation, fever, and proliferation of T and B cells.

Chemotaxis Process involving movement of cells towards or away from chemical signals, guided by chemokines.

Apoptosis Programmed cell death initiated by cytokines like tumor necrosis factors in infected cells.

Leukocytes White blood cells involved in immune responses, communication facilitated by interleukins.

Adaptive Immunity Immune response involving antibodies, promoted by interleukins like IL-4.