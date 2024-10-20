Cell Communication: Cytokines definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Cell Communication: Cytokines definitions

Cell Communication: Cytokines definitions
  • Cytokines
    Soluble proteins that act as communication signals between cells, regulating immune responses and inducing cellular changes.
  • Chemokines
    Cytokines involved in chemotaxis, guiding immune cells to infection sites by signaling movement towards or away from chemical signals.
  • Colony Stimulating Factors
    Cytokines that stimulate growth and differentiation of immature leukocytes in the bone marrow.
  • Interferons
    Cytokines providing antiviral defenses to neighboring cells, enhancing their ability to resist viral infections.
  • Tumor Necrosis Factors
    Cytokines that initiate inflammation and can induce apoptosis in infected cells, originally known for killing tumor cells.
  • Interleukins
    Cytokines serving as communication molecules between leukocytes, with diverse functions including promoting inflammation and T cell proliferation.
  • IL-1
    Interleukin that promotes inflammation, fever, and activation of macrophages and T cells.
  • IL-2
    Interleukin that promotes rapid T cell proliferation, enhancing immune response.
  • IL-4
    Interleukin important for promoting antibody immune response, crucial for adaptive immunity.
  • IL-6
    Interleukin that promotes inflammation, fever, and proliferation of T and B cells.
  • Chemotaxis
    Process involving movement of cells towards or away from chemical signals, guided by chemokines.
  • Apoptosis
    Programmed cell death initiated by cytokines like tumor necrosis factors in infected cells.
  • Leukocytes
    White blood cells involved in immune responses, communication facilitated by interleukins.
  • Adaptive Immunity
    Immune response involving antibodies, promoted by interleukins like IL-4.
  • Phagocytic Cells
    Cells recruited by cytokines to engulf and digest microbes and cellular debris.