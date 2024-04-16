Cell Communication: Cytokines - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Cytokines
In this video, we're going to begin our lesson on cytokines and their role in cell communication. And so cytokines is a broad term that refers to a broad group of soluble proteins. And these cytokines or this broad group of soluble proteins are important for communication and they serve as communication signals between cells. Now, cytokines are uh capable of regulating the intensity and duration of an immune response and they can do so by recruiting cells, for example, recruiting phagocyte cells. Now the cytokines themselves, they can also bind to a cell and induce many different cellular changes such as movement of the cell, either towards the signal or away from the signal differentiation of the cell into a different type of cell or it could even induce cell death. And so uh there are many different types of cytokines and the different types of cytokines can lead to different changes, different cellular changes. So, different types of cytokines can induce different effects on a cell when that cytokine is bound to the cell. And so if we take a look at our image down below over here, on the left hand side, notice once again, we're showing you our map of the lesson on the scanning systems of innate immunity, which serve to detect signs of microbes and detect signs of host damage and they serve as security cameras. And so we're focusing specifically on cell communication and focusing specifically on the cytokines here in this lesson video. And so the cytokines again are a broad group of many different types of soluble proteins that serve as communication signals between cells. And so notice that over here, we have one cell that is producing or uh releasing the cytokines. So these little purple circles here would represent the cytokines uh that are being released by one cell and they serve as communication signals that can be detected by perhaps a neighboring cell that has the appropriate cell surface receptors. And so notice that the cell surface receptors for this particular cytokine being released are these little blue receptors that you see here. And of course, the detection of a cytokine can lead to a variety of different cellular changes, perhaps movement differentiation or even cell death depending on the type of cytokine. But ultimately, a cellular response will be generated upon uh the cytokine being detected. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to cytokines. But as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to talk more about cytokines and different types of cytokines. So I'll see you all in our next video.
Types of Cytokines
In this video, we're going to talk about some of the different types of cytokines. And we're only going to talk briefly about five of the different types of cytokines. And notice that each of these five bullet points that you see here in the text corresponds with the five different types of cytokines that we're going to talk about. And notice that each of these five sections of our image down below corresponds with the five different types of cytokines that we'll discuss up above. And so the first type of cytokine that we're gonna talk about are called chemokines. And chemokines are cytokines that allow for a process known as chemotaxis. And chemotaxis is the process that involves movement of a cell either towards a chemical signal or away from a chemical signal depending on the type of chemokine that is released and detected. Now, these chemokines can be really important for the recruitment or they can recruit immune cells so that those immune cells can travel to the infection sites and help eliminate the microbes found at those infection sites. And so if we take a look at our image down below over here on the far left hand side notice this is an image corresponding with these chemokines. And so these chemokines once again, are important for chemotaxis allowing cells to move towards or away from a chemical. And so notice here that these chemokines are here in purple and the chemokines can be detected by immune system cells. And then these immune system cells can migrate or travel to the site of infection and they can uh therefore eliminate the microbes found at the site of infection. Now, the second type of cytokine that we're gonna talk about are called colony stimulating factors. And as their name implies, they're important for stimulating growth and differentiation of immature leukocytes or immature white blood cells in the bone marrow. And so these colony stimulating factors depending on the types of colony stimulating factors that are released and detected that will uh dictate what types of leukocytes, uh the stem cells will grow and differentiate into. And so if we take a look at our image down below, at this next section, we're focusing on the colony stimulating factors which are represented by these little blue circles. And these blue circles, these colony stimulating factors can be detected by uh I uh lymphoid progenitor cells or uh Hema stem cells. And it will dictate how that cell grows and differentiates. And so, depending on the types of colony stimulating factors that are uh produced and detected, it will dictate uh what types of uh immune system cells or leukocytes are going to be generated. The next type of cytokine that we're gonna talk about are called interferons, which are commonly abbreviated as ifns. And so these interferons or ifns are going to be uh providing anti viral effects or defense against viruses to neighboring cells that detect the interferons. Now, later in our course, we're going to talk about the interferon response and so we'll talk a lot more details about these interferons and that response later in our course. But for now, if we take a look at this next section of our image right here, this is focusing on the interferons and these interferons are being represented by these little orange circles here and they will be produced by one cell and detected by a neighboring cell. And that neighboring cell will be able to uh uh create defense against infection, again, defending itself from viruses, providing antiviral defenses or microbial defenses to the neighboring cell that detects the interferons. And again, we'll be able to talk a lot more details about the interferons later in our course. When we talk about the interferon response, then the next type of cytokine that we're going to introduce here is called the tumor necrosis factor or TNF for short. And as its name implies, it was originally discovered for its primary role in killing tumor cells, but it also has alternative roles. For example, it initiates the inflammatory response or initiates inflammation and it can also initiate another process known as apoptosis, which is really just a fancy word for programmed cell death. And it will only initiate apoptosis in infected cells that have been infected by a virus or some other kind of micro. And so, taking a look here at the next section of our image, we have the tumor necrosis factors being represented by these little gray circles and notice that uh these tumor necrosis factors upon being released, they can either lead to uh killing of tumor cells or they can cause inflammation or apoptosis. Uh Then the last type of cytokines that we're gonna talk about are the interleukins which noticed by this underlying loop part. Uh It is going to imply that these are cytokines that service co communication molecules between leukocytes. And so you can see the loke and leuco sites and the loop and interleukins can help remind you of that. And so uh notice this image on the far, far right hand side over here is focused in on these uh uh interleukins. And so the interleukins here are being represented by these little pink circles. And so again, these interleukins can be u released by uh one leukocyte and detected by another leukocyte to allow for leukocyte communication and they have a wide variety of different effects. Now, as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to talk about some of the different types of interleukins. And so uh we'll be able to talk about that in another video as we move forward. But for now, this year concludes our brief lesson on some of the different types of cytokines. And we'll be able to apply some of these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.
How do cytokines function?
A
They bind directly to microbes to enhance their chance of being ingested (phagocytosed).
B
They are secreted in the phagolysosomes of macrophages to kill ingested microbes.
C
They are secreted by one cell and trigger cellular response in another cell.
D
They work as a complex of proteins to produce a hole in microbial cell membranes to lyse them.
Which type of cytokine is used to recruit immune cells to the site of infection, inflammation, or tissue damage?
A
Interferons.
B
Chemokines.
C
Interleukins.
D
Tumor necrosis factors.
Types of Interleukins
In this video, we're going to talk about some of the different types of interleukins. And so first we need to recall from our previous lesson video that interleukins are one of the five different types of cytokines that we talked about in our previous lesson videos. And so these interleukins, they are cytokines and recall that we said that these are cytokines that serve as communication molecules between leukocytes. Now, there are many different types of interleukins which can be abbreviated with IL and we're not going to talk about all of the different types of interleukins. But down below, we have a small table with some of the different types of interleukins which again are abbreviated with IL. And so here we're showing you interleukin one, interleukin two, interleukin four and interleukin six and their functions, some of their functions. So, interleukin one is an interleukin that promotes inflammation, fever and it also promotes activation of macrophages and t cells. Interleukin two is an interleukin that promotes rapid T cell proliferation, allowing for T cells to proliferate or divide a lot interleukin four or IL four is important for promoting antibody immune response. Uh which means that it's going to be important for adaptive immunity. Since antibodies are important for adaptive immunity and interleukin six is uh or IL six is important for promoting inflammation as well as uh for promoting fever, uh and proliferation of T cells and B cells as well. And so what you'll notice is that some of the functions of these interleukins can overlap somewhat and they can have a variety of different types of functions as well. And so once again, these are just some of the different types of interleukins. And this here concludes our brief lesson on some of the types of interleukins. So we'll be able to apply the concepts that we've learned as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.
If the body needs to stimulate the production and proliferation of B cells, which type of interleukin signal would it use?
A
IL-2.
B
IL-6.
C
IL-4.
D
IL-1.
The "voices" of a cell, which carry messages, are:
A
Surface receptors.
B
Platelets.
C
Cytokines.
D
Antigens.
In what process is tumor necrosis factor (TNF) not involved?
A
Chemotaxis of phagocytes.
B
Fever.
C
The inflammatory response.
D
The classic complement pathway.
During presentation of APC-bound antigen, macrophages and dendritic cells secrete the cytokine _____, which activates T helper cells.
A
Interferon.
B
Interleukin-1.
C
Interleukin-2.
D
Histamine.
