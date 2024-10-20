Cell Communication: Cytokines quiz Flashcards

A cytokine is a soluble protein that facilitates communication between cells and regulates immune responses.
Which of the following statements about cytokines is false? A) Cytokines are soluble proteins. B) Cytokines only induce cell death. C) Cytokines regulate immune responses. D) Cytokines can induce cellular movement.
B) Cytokines only induce cell death.
What effects do paracrine signals have?
Paracrine signals affect nearby cells by binding to their receptors and inducing changes such as movement, differentiation, or cell death.
Which of the following is a function of cytokines? A) Inducing apoptosis in healthy cells. B) Promoting inflammation. C) Inhibiting immune responses. D) Preventing cell differentiation.
B) Promoting inflammation.
What role do chemokines play in the immune response?
Chemokines guide immune cells to infection sites through chemotaxis, facilitating the elimination of microbes.
How do colony stimulating factors affect leukocytes?
Colony stimulating factors stimulate the growth and differentiation of immature leukocytes in the bone marrow.
What is the primary function of interferons?
Interferons provide antiviral defenses to neighboring cells by inducing protective responses.
What is the role of tumor necrosis factors (TNF) in the immune system?
TNF initiates inflammation and can induce apoptosis in infected cells.
How do interleukins facilitate communication in the immune system?
Interleukins serve as communication molecules between leukocytes, promoting various immune responses.
What is the function of interleukin-2 (IL-2)?
Interleukin-2 promotes rapid T cell proliferation, enhancing the immune response.