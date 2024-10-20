Cell Communication: Surface Receptors & Adhesion Molecules definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cell Communication The process by which cells detect and respond to signals in their environment, crucial for immune response.

Surface Receptors Proteins on the cell membrane that bind to specific ligands, triggering a cellular response.

Adhesion Molecules Cell surface proteins that facilitate binding between cells, aiding immune cell migration.

Ligand A molecule that binds to a specific surface receptor, initiating a cellular response.

Cytoplasmic Membrane The cell membrane that surface receptors span, connecting the cell's interior to its exterior.

Immune System The body's defense system that uses surface receptors and adhesion molecules to combat infections.

Endothelial Cells Cells lining blood vessels that express adhesion molecules to facilitate immune cell migration.

Cellular Response The reaction within a cell triggered by the binding of a ligand to a surface receptor.

Signal A molecule or ligand released by a signaling cell to communicate with a recipient cell.

Recipient Cell A cell that has specific surface receptors to detect and respond to a ligand.

Microbial Infection An invasion by microorganisms that the immune system targets using cell communication.

Blood Vessels Structures lined by endothelial cells where adhesion molecules facilitate immune cell entry.

Migration The movement of immune cells into tissues, enabled by adhesion molecules during infection.

Innate Immunity The body's initial defense mechanism, involving surface receptors and adhesion molecules.