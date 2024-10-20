Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Cell Communication: Surface Receptors & Adhesion Molecules definitions Flashcards

Back
Cell Communication: Surface Receptors & Adhesion Molecules definitions
1/15
  • Cell Communication
    The process by which cells detect and respond to signals in their environment, crucial for immune response.
  • Surface Receptors
    Proteins on the cell membrane that bind to specific ligands, triggering a cellular response.
  • Adhesion Molecules
    Cell surface proteins that facilitate binding between cells, aiding immune cell migration.
  • Ligand
    A molecule that binds to a specific surface receptor, initiating a cellular response.
  • Cytoplasmic Membrane
    The cell membrane that surface receptors span, connecting the cell's interior to its exterior.
  • Immune System
    The body's defense system that uses surface receptors and adhesion molecules to combat infections.
  • Endothelial Cells
    Cells lining blood vessels that express adhesion molecules to facilitate immune cell migration.
  • Cellular Response
    The reaction within a cell triggered by the binding of a ligand to a surface receptor.
  • Signal
    A molecule or ligand released by a signaling cell to communicate with a recipient cell.
  • Recipient Cell
    A cell that has specific surface receptors to detect and respond to a ligand.
  • Microbial Infection
    An invasion by microorganisms that the immune system targets using cell communication.
  • Blood Vessels
    Structures lined by endothelial cells where adhesion molecules facilitate immune cell entry.
  • Migration
    The movement of immune cells into tissues, enabled by adhesion molecules during infection.
  • Innate Immunity
    The body's initial defense mechanism, involving surface receptors and adhesion molecules.
  • Signaling Molecules
    Substances delivered by cells to communicate with other cells, often via adhesion molecules.