Cell Communication: Surface Receptors & Adhesion Molecules - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?
Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Cell Surface Receptors
Video duration:
4m
Play a video:
In this video, we're going to begin our lesson on cell communication by focusing on surface receptors and adhesion molecules. And so cell surfaces contain many types of receptor proteins as well as many types of adhesive molecules. And these receptor proteins and adhesive molecules are important for communication during an infection. And so these receptor proteins and adhesive molecules allow cells of the immune system to signal an infection and to migrate to the infected location within the body. Now, first, we're going to focus on cell surface receptors and then later we'll focus on adhesive molecules. And so cell surface receptors or just surface receptors again are proteins on the cell surface. And they are specifically going to allow the cell to sense and respond to external signals or environmental signals. Now, the surface receptor protein is going to span the entire cytoplasmic membrane and uh it is going to connect the outside of the cell to the inside of the cell allowing the cell to uh respond to external signals on the outside. Now, each specific surface receptor is going to have a specific molecule that it will bind to. So surface receptors do not respond to all molecules, they only respond to very specific molecules and these molecules we refer to as a lyin. So Alyan is going to be a molecule that binds to a surface receptor. And the lig in uh when it binds to a surface receptor, it can elicit a response inside of the cell allowing the cell to respond to the external signal. Now, cells are actually capable of altering the number and types of receptor uh of surface receptors that they have. And this allows the cells to change the response rates and uh response sensitivity to a certain ligand. And so notice down below in this image, we're showing you our map of the lesson on the scanning systems of innate immunity which again serve as security cameras. And we're specifically focusing on cell communication and the surface receptors here in this video. And so notice we're here, we're showing you the cell surface receptors. And so notice that on the left hand side, we're showing you a signaling cell that's uh creating some kind of signal and this signal that's being released. Uh We can refer to this as the ligand here in this case. And so this signal or this Ln is going to be able to bind to these uh receptor protein. So these cell surface receptors are here in purple and this is the recipient cell. And so only cells that have the specific cell receptor can respond to this specific L in. And so this recipient cell over here has the specific cell surface receptors that are are going to allow it to detect the li. And so the binding of the liga to the cell surface receptor will trigger a cascade of events causing one substance to lead to another to lead to another, ultimately will lead to some kind of cellular response allowing the recipient cell to respond to external signals. And so this is how cell communication can occur. And again, this is very, very important for immunity. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to the cell surface receptors that are important for cell communication. And again, later in our next lesson video, we'll get to talk more about the adhesion molecules. So I'll see you all in our next video.
2
Problem
Problem
Which of the following is likely to be a response by a receptor protein to an approaching signal molecule?
A
Recognize the receptor protein having the correct 3-D shape.
B
Receptor protein binds to signal if having complementary shape.
C
Once a signal binds to a receptor protein it induces a change in the receptor protein's shape.
D
Change in the receptor protein's shape results in a cellular response to the signal.
E
All of the above are correct.
3
Problem
Problem
Which of the following statements about cell surface receptors is incorrect?
A
Cell surface receptors can span the entire plasma membrane connecting the exterior and interior cell environments.
B
Once differentiated, cells cannot change the number or type of cell surface receptors that they possess.
C
A cell has a wide range of surface receptors to allow it to respond to varying types of signals.
D
The immune system uses ligands and cell surface receptors to provide immune support for infected tissues.
4
concept
Adhesion Molecules
Video duration:
2m
Play a video:
In this video, we're going to talk about adhesion molecules and their role in cell communication. And so adhesion molecules as their name implies are going to be cell surface proteins involved in adhering or binding to other cells. Now, this adhesion is going to be very, very important because it allows immune system cells to bind to adhesion molecules of endothelial cells that are lining the blood vessels, which allows these immune system cells to enter into the tissues that are infected with microbes. Now, these adhesion molecules can also be used by cells to attach to other cells and directly deliver uh signaling molecules to the cell that they are binding to. And so if we take a look at our image down below over here on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you our map of the lesson on the scanning systems of innate immunity which serve as security cameras to detect signs of microbes. And we're focusing specifically on cell communication and adhesion molecules here in this video. And notice here we're showing you adhesion molecules and how they are important in cellular immunity. And so notice that here we're showing you our blood vessels. And uh if a site is going to be uh infected in the tissues, then what can happen is the cells that line the blood vessels. Uh the endothelial cells can create adhesion molecules. And that's what we're seeing here is adhesion molecules. And so notice that these adhesion molecules that are created by these particular cells lining the blood vessels allow for uh cells of the immune system to bind. And uh what you can see here is a binding event where uh adhesion molecules on the immune cells can bind to adhesion molecules on the endothelial cells lining the blood vessels. And this binding event can slow down these immune system cells and allow these immune system cells to migrate from the uh the blood into the tissues. And uh that migration of these immune system cells into the tissues allows them to attack and generate immune responses to the uh microbial infection or the bacterial infection here in this case. And so, adhesion molecules are very important for cell communication and allowing cells to migrate uh to an area of infection. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on adhesion molecules and their role in cell communication. And we'll be able to, to apply these concepts as we move forward. And then also we'll be able to talk about cytokines as we move forward as well. So I'll see you all in our next video.
5
Problem
Problem
Why are adhesion molecules considered a form of cell communication in immune responses?
A
Adhesion molecules allow immune cells to attach to infected cells & signal immune responses.
B
Adhesion molecules allow immune cells to attach to endothelial cells & trigger immune cell entry into tissues.
C
Adhesion molecules act as channels that allow signals to travel between two neighboring cells.
D
Adhesion molecules are signals sent from immune cells to infected cells to trigger apoptosis.
E
A and B.
F
C and D.
G
All of the above.
6
Problem
Problem
If the endothelial cells of the blood vessels in the body did not possess adhesion molecules, which of the following would occur?
A
The immune cells which respond to infection or injury would not be able to leave the blood stream.
B
The immune cells would not be able to detect where the infection is in the body.
C
The immune cells would not be able to phagocytose the infecting microbes and damaged tissue.
D
The blood vessels would adhere to the immune cells allowing them entry to infected regions of the body.
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Cell Communication: Surface Receptors & Adhesion Molecules