What is chemiosmosis in the context of cellular respiration? Chemiosmosis is the diffusion of hydrogen ions across a semipermeable membrane, driven by a concentration gradient established by the electron transport chain.

Which enzyme facilitates chemiosmosis during cellular respiration? ATP synthase facilitates chemiosmosis by allowing hydrogen ions to diffuse across the membrane and synthesizing ATP.

What creates the hydrogen ion concentration gradient used in chemiosmosis? The electron transport chain creates the hydrogen ion concentration gradient by moving hydrogen ions into the intermembrane space.

How does ATP synthase produce ATP? ATP synthase uses the energy from hydrogen ions diffusing down their concentration gradient to phosphorylate ADP into ATP.

What is the main purpose of chemiosmosis in aerobic respiration? The main purpose of chemiosmosis is to generate ATP, which provides energy for cellular functions.

What is oxidative phosphorylation? Oxidative phosphorylation is the process that uses the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis to produce ATP.