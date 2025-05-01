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Cellular Respiration: Chemiosmosis quiz

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  • What is chemiosmosis in the context of cellular respiration?
    Chemiosmosis is the diffusion of hydrogen ions across a semipermeable membrane, driven by a concentration gradient established by the electron transport chain.
  • Which enzyme facilitates chemiosmosis during cellular respiration?
    ATP synthase facilitates chemiosmosis by allowing hydrogen ions to diffuse across the membrane and synthesizing ATP.
  • What creates the hydrogen ion concentration gradient used in chemiosmosis?
    The electron transport chain creates the hydrogen ion concentration gradient by moving hydrogen ions into the intermembrane space.
  • How does ATP synthase produce ATP?
    ATP synthase uses the energy from hydrogen ions diffusing down their concentration gradient to phosphorylate ADP into ATP.
  • What is the main purpose of chemiosmosis in aerobic respiration?
    The main purpose of chemiosmosis is to generate ATP, which provides energy for cellular functions.
  • What is oxidative phosphorylation?
    Oxidative phosphorylation is the process that uses the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis to produce ATP.
  • Where does the electron transport chain receive electrons from?
    The electron transport chain receives electrons from the electron carriers NADH and FADH2.
  • What happens to electrons at the end of the electron transport chain?
    At the end of the electron transport chain, electrons combine with oxygen gas to form water.
  • Where is the hydrogen ion concentration highest during chemiosmosis?
    The hydrogen ion concentration is highest in the intermembrane space of the mitochondria.
  • What direction do hydrogen ions move during chemiosmosis?
    Hydrogen ions move from the intermembrane space (high concentration) to the mitochondrial matrix (low concentration) during chemiosmosis.
  • What is the cumulative result of the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis?
    The cumulative result is oxidative phosphorylation, which produces the majority of ATP in aerobic respiration.
  • What does the suffix '-ase' in ATP synthase indicate?
    The suffix '-ase' indicates that ATP synthase is an enzyme.
  • What role do redox reactions play in the electron transport chain?
    Redox reactions in the electron transport chain help transfer electrons and build the hydrogen ion concentration gradient.
  • What is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain?
    Oxygen gas is the final electron acceptor, forming water when it combines with electrons.
  • Why is chemiosmosis essential for cellular energy production?
    Chemiosmosis is essential because it powers the synthesis of ATP, which is the main energy currency of the cell.