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What is chemiosmosis in the context of cellular respiration? Chemiosmosis is the diffusion of hydrogen ions across a semipermeable membrane, driven by a concentration gradient established by the electron transport chain. Which enzyme facilitates chemiosmosis during cellular respiration? ATP synthase facilitates chemiosmosis by allowing hydrogen ions to diffuse across the membrane and synthesizing ATP. What creates the hydrogen ion concentration gradient used in chemiosmosis? The electron transport chain creates the hydrogen ion concentration gradient by moving hydrogen ions into the intermembrane space. How does ATP synthase produce ATP? ATP synthase uses the energy from hydrogen ions diffusing down their concentration gradient to phosphorylate ADP into ATP. What is the main purpose of chemiosmosis in aerobic respiration? The main purpose of chemiosmosis is to generate ATP, which provides energy for cellular functions. What is oxidative phosphorylation? Oxidative phosphorylation is the process that uses the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis to produce ATP. Where does the electron transport chain receive electrons from? The electron transport chain receives electrons from the electron carriers NADH and FADH2. What happens to electrons at the end of the electron transport chain? At the end of the electron transport chain, electrons combine with oxygen gas to form water. Where is the hydrogen ion concentration highest during chemiosmosis? The hydrogen ion concentration is highest in the intermembrane space of the mitochondria. What direction do hydrogen ions move during chemiosmosis? Hydrogen ions move from the intermembrane space (high concentration) to the mitochondrial matrix (low concentration) during chemiosmosis. What is the cumulative result of the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis? The cumulative result is oxidative phosphorylation, which produces the majority of ATP in aerobic respiration. What does the suffix '-ase' in ATP synthase indicate? The suffix '-ase' indicates that ATP synthase is an enzyme. What role do redox reactions play in the electron transport chain? Redox reactions in the electron transport chain help transfer electrons and build the hydrogen ion concentration gradient. What is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain? Oxygen gas is the final electron acceptor, forming water when it combines with electrons. Why is chemiosmosis essential for cellular energy production? Chemiosmosis is essential because it powers the synthesis of ATP, which is the main energy currency of the cell.
Cellular Respiration: Chemiosmosis quiz
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