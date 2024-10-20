Cellular Respiration: Electron Transport Chain definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electron Transport Chain A series of proteins in the inner mitochondrial membrane facilitating redox reactions to harness energy from electrons.

Mitochondrial Matrix The innermost compartment of the mitochondria, enclosed by the inner membrane.

Intermembrane Space The space between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes where hydrogen ions accumulate.

NADH An electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain, becoming NAD+.

FADH2 An electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain, becoming FAD.

Redox Reactions Chemical reactions involving the transfer of electrons, crucial for energy release in the ETC.

Hydrogen Ion Gradient A concentration gradient of hydrogen ions across the inner mitochondrial membrane, essential for ATP synthesis.

Final Electron Acceptor The molecule that receives electrons at the end of the electron transport chain, typically oxygen.

Oxygen The final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, reacting with hydrogen ions to form water.

Water A byproduct of aerobic respiration formed when oxygen accepts electrons and reacts with hydrogen ions.

Chemiosmosis The process utilizing the hydrogen ion gradient to produce ATP, following the electron transport chain.

Aerobic Cellular Respiration A metabolic process involving oxygen to produce energy, with the electron transport chain as a key step.

Inner Mitochondrial Membrane The site of the electron transport chain, separating the mitochondrial matrix from the intermembrane space.

Cytoplasm The cell's internal fluid outside the mitochondria, surrounding the outer mitochondrial membrane.