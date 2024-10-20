Cellular Respiration: Electron Transport Chain definitions Flashcards
Cellular Respiration: Electron Transport Chain definitions
- Electron Transport ChainA series of proteins in the inner mitochondrial membrane facilitating redox reactions to harness energy from electrons.
- Mitochondrial MatrixThe innermost compartment of the mitochondria, enclosed by the inner membrane.
- Intermembrane SpaceThe space between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes where hydrogen ions accumulate.
- NADHAn electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain, becoming NAD+.
- FADH2An electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain, becoming FAD.
- Redox ReactionsChemical reactions involving the transfer of electrons, crucial for energy release in the ETC.
- Hydrogen Ion GradientA concentration gradient of hydrogen ions across the inner mitochondrial membrane, essential for ATP synthesis.
- Final Electron AcceptorThe molecule that receives electrons at the end of the electron transport chain, typically oxygen.
- OxygenThe final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, reacting with hydrogen ions to form water.
- WaterA byproduct of aerobic respiration formed when oxygen accepts electrons and reacts with hydrogen ions.
- ChemiosmosisThe process utilizing the hydrogen ion gradient to produce ATP, following the electron transport chain.
- Aerobic Cellular RespirationA metabolic process involving oxygen to produce energy, with the electron transport chain as a key step.
- Inner Mitochondrial MembraneThe site of the electron transport chain, separating the mitochondrial matrix from the intermembrane space.
- CytoplasmThe cell's internal fluid outside the mitochondria, surrounding the outer mitochondrial membrane.
- ProtonsPositively charged particles, also known as hydrogen ions, pumped into the intermembrane space by the ETC.