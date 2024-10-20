Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Cellular Respiration: Electron Transport Chain definitions Flashcards

Back
Cellular Respiration: Electron Transport Chain definitions
1/15
  • Electron Transport Chain
    A series of proteins in the inner mitochondrial membrane facilitating redox reactions to harness energy from electrons.
  • Mitochondrial Matrix
    The innermost compartment of the mitochondria, enclosed by the inner membrane.
  • Intermembrane Space
    The space between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes where hydrogen ions accumulate.
  • NADH
    An electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain, becoming NAD+.
  • FADH2
    An electron carrier that donates electrons to the electron transport chain, becoming FAD.
  • Redox Reactions
    Chemical reactions involving the transfer of electrons, crucial for energy release in the ETC.
  • Hydrogen Ion Gradient
    A concentration gradient of hydrogen ions across the inner mitochondrial membrane, essential for ATP synthesis.
  • Final Electron Acceptor
    The molecule that receives electrons at the end of the electron transport chain, typically oxygen.
  • Oxygen
    The final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, reacting with hydrogen ions to form water.
  • Water
    A byproduct of aerobic respiration formed when oxygen accepts electrons and reacts with hydrogen ions.
  • Chemiosmosis
    The process utilizing the hydrogen ion gradient to produce ATP, following the electron transport chain.
  • Aerobic Cellular Respiration
    A metabolic process involving oxygen to produce energy, with the electron transport chain as a key step.
  • Inner Mitochondrial Membrane
    The site of the electron transport chain, separating the mitochondrial matrix from the intermembrane space.
  • Cytoplasm
    The cell's internal fluid outside the mitochondria, surrounding the outer mitochondrial membrane.
  • Protons
    Positively charged particles, also known as hydrogen ions, pumped into the intermembrane space by the ETC.