Cellular Respiration: Electron Transport Chain - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Electron Transport Chain
in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the electron transport chain. And so the electron transport chain is commonly abbreviated as just the E. T. C. And so the electron transport chain, or the E. T. C, is part of the fourth step of aerobic cellular respiration. And really, the electron transport chain, or the E. T. C, consists of mitochondrial inner membrane proteins. And so these air going to be proteins that are found in the inner mitochondrial membrane. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that these Siris of proteins that you see embedded in the membrane represents the electron transport chain. And it's important to note that in this image that we're still looking at the mitochondria. And so this membrane that you see here represents the inner mitochondrial membrane, and this membrane that you see up above represents the outer mitochondrial membrane. And so, of course, that means that this space that's down below here, within the inner mitochondrial membrane, is going to be the mitochondrial matrix. And then we have the inner mitochondrial membrane, and then the space that's in between the inner and the outer mitochondrial membranes, which is basically this space right here. This space represents the enter membrane space and then, of course, on the outside of the outer mitochondrial membrane, which is basically this blue space that you see up above here. This represents the outside of the mitochondria, but still inside of the cell. So it's going to be the cytoplasm of the cell. And so really, we're looking at the mitochondria here in the electron transport chain. Now it's important to note that the electron transport chain or the E. T. C. Is going to be responsible for harnessing the energy of electrons, as its name implies. And these electrons are going to come from the electron carriers and a D. H and F a. D H two which have been generated throughout this process of Arabic cellular respiration. Okay. And so the energy of the electrons from N A. D. H and F A. D. H two is gonna be harnessed in a Siris of redox reactions or oxidation reduction reactions. And ultimately, the energy of the electrons from these Redox reactions is going to be used to generate a hydrogen ion concentration Grady int by pumping hydrogen ions into the inter membrane space between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes of the mitochondria. So let's take a look at our image down below to clear some of this up. So throughout our process of aerobic cellular respiration and like Collis is Peruvian oxidation and the Krebs cycle, we've generated a lot of electron carriers, a lot of N a. D h s and some F A. D. H two s as well. And these electron carriers air gonna take their electrons to the electron transport chain that we have here. And so notice that the n a. D. H is dropping off its electrons here the electron transport chain and becoming an A D plus the empty electron taxicab, if you will, and the F A. D H twos are also dropping off their electrons at the electron transport chain. But just at a different position. And they become f A. D s. And so which you'll notice is that these electrons air getting dropped off at the electron transport chain and they undergo a Siris of redox reactions or oxidation reduction reactions where some proteins are gonna be gaining electrons and they're gonna be losing electrons and others will be gaining them. And they'll continually make their way through the electron transport chain through a Siris of Redox reaction. So the electrons are moving through, they get dropped off, the electrons get dropped off, and then the electrons move their way through the electron transport chain through a series of redox reactions. And the energy from those redox reactions is gonna be used to create ah, hydrogen ion concentration Grady Int, where these hydrogen ions are being continuously pumped into the inter membrane space so that there is a high concentration of hydrogen ions in the inter member in space. Now notice here that the electrons that are being dropped off and moving through the electron transport chain, those electrons end up on what's known as the final electron except ER. And so notice up above and our text were defining the final electron except ER. And so the final electron accept her, as its name implies, is the final molecule that's going to accept the electron transport chains, electrons, and so during aerobic cellular respiration. The final electron, except ER, is the molecule oxygen gas, or 02 And so when oxygen gas is serving as the final electron except er, during aerobic cellular respiration. It's ultimately going to interact with some hydrogen ions to form water. And water is going to be a byproduct of aerobic cellular respiration. And when you go back and look at the overall chemical equation of aerobic cellular respiration, you'll see that water is going to be a byproduct. And that's because oxygen is acting as the final electronic sector, reacting with hydrogen ions to form water. And so let's take a look at our image down below to clear some of this up. And once again, notice that all of these electrons that are being dropped off at the electron transport chain are gonna go and make their way through the electron transport chain. And they end up on the final electron except her, which is going to be oxygen gas. And so notice that we have 02 or oxygen gas here, which is the final electron, except her. And then this final electron, except her oxygen gas, is going to react with some hydrogen ions to produce water. And so over here we have hte tuo, which is water. And once again, this is why water is a byproduct of aerobic cellular respiration. And so this year really concludes our lesson on the electron transport chain. But what we're going to learn here is that the electron transport chain is really just part off the fourth step of Arabic cellular respiration. Because really it is step for a and there is a step for B, and that's because the electron transport chain builds the hydrogen ion concentration Grady Int. But then it's Chemie osmosis that utilizes that hydrogen ion concentration radiant. And so the electron transport chain goes hand in hand with Chemie osmosis, which we're going to talk about and another video as we move forward in our course. But for now, this here concludes our introduction to the electron transport chain and how it's used to generate a hydrogen ion concentration Grady int and how it uses Final Electron. Except, er I mean oxygen gas as the final electron, except ER and that oxygen gas will form water. So we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video
Remembering the ETC
Now, before we move on and talk about Kenya's Moses in this video, we're going to talk about a way for you guys to remember the electron transport chain or the E. T. C. And so one way to help you remember the electron transport chain is to think of the electron transport chain as an airport. And so when you think of it in that respect, then the inter membrane space or the space between the inner and the outer mitochondrial membranes is going to represent the international airspace. And, of course, we know that the electron carriers and A. D. H and F A d H to really act like electron taxi cabs and so notice that we're showing you these electron taxicabs representing our electron carriers and A. D. H and F A. D H two and and A. D H is going to drop off its passengers or its electrons at one drop off point at the electron transport chain Airport and the F A. D. H two is there gonna be dropping off their passengers or their electrons at a different drop off point at the electron transport chain airport. But ultimately they're both dropping off electrons or their passengers at these electron transport chain and which will notice is that when the electron carriers drop off their electrons, they convert to their oxidized forms or the forms that have ah lost electrons such as N a D plus and F a deep. And so these electrons that get dropped off at the drop off point of the electron transport chain are going to have to undergo a Siris of steps here where they make their way through the electron transport chain or through the airport. And so when you get dropped off at an airport, of course you're gonna have to go through some steps, you're gonna have to get through customs, you're gonna have to get through security, and then you're gonna have to wait in line to actually get on the actual airplane and all of the packages that these electrons carry. Uh, they're actually going to get turned into lost packages. They're going to get lost. And these packages that you see here their luggage Essentially, these packages represent the hydrogen ions or the H plus ions, which are also known as protons. And so these H plus ions are protons And so you can think that the lost packages, the P and packages is for the p N protons. And so ultimately, there's going to be a build up of this proton concentration, Grady in ah, high concentration Grady int of hydrogen ions or lost packages in this international airspace or inter meme bring space and these electrons that have been dropped off at the electron transport chain Airport, they have a final destination, which is gonna be the final Elektronik sector. And the final destination of these electrons is actually the big Oh, And if you didn't know, the Big O is just Orlando and Orlando. Of course, we know has a Disney World. And so these electrons are making their way to the big O Orlando. And of course, Orlando. The Big O is just representing oxygen 02 And so oxygen is going to act as the final electron except, er the final destination off these electrons that are making their way through. And so these electrons gonna make it on to the final electron, except, er, Orlando or oxygen. And then, of course, once they make it to Orlando, these electrons are going to try to create some water. They're gonna go to a water park and enjoy the water slide. And so this year represents the oxygen, uh, acting as the final electron, except er and then reacting to form water. And so ultimately, here, you can see these electrons have been dropped off at the electron transport chain airport to get to their final destination of Orlando and ultimately enjoy themselves on a water slide at a water park at Disney World in Orlando. And so this is one way to be able to help you guys remember some of the most important components of the electron transport chain. And so hopefully this is helpful for some of you. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. And then we'll get to talk about Kimi Oz Moses. So I'll see you all in our next video
In the electron transport chain, the final electron acceptor is:
A
H2O.
B
CO2.
C
O2.
D
NAD+.
Which of the following events takes place in the electron transport chain?
A
The breakdown of glucose into six carbon dioxide molecules.
B
The breakdown of NADH and FADH2 to carbon dioxide.
C
Harnessing energy from high-energy electrons derived from glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.
D
Substrate-level phosphorylation.
