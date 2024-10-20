Cellular Respiration: Electron Transport Chain quiz Flashcards
What is the role of the electron transport chain in cellular respiration?
The electron transport chain facilitates redox reactions to harness energy from electrons carried by NADH and FADH2, creating a hydrogen ion concentration gradient.Where is the electron transport chain located within the cell?
The electron transport chain is located in the inner mitochondrial membrane.What is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain?
Oxygen (O2) is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain.What byproduct is formed when oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor?
Water (H2O) is formed as a byproduct when oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor.What process utilizes the hydrogen ion gradient created by the electron transport chain?
Chemiosmosis utilizes the hydrogen ion gradient created by the electron transport chain.What is the main function of NADH and FADH2 in the electron transport chain?
NADH and FADH2 serve as electron carriers, dropping off electrons at the electron transport chain.What is the significance of the hydrogen ion concentration gradient in the electron transport chain?
The hydrogen ion concentration gradient is crucial for ATP synthesis during chemiosmosis.Which enzyme produces the most ATP during cellular respiration?
ATP synthase produces the most ATP during cellular respiration.What process produces most of the NADH that contributes to ATP synthesis in the cell?
The Krebs cycle produces most of the NADH that contributes to ATP synthesis.What fuel substrates are used to produce ATP by oxidative phosphorylation in skeletal muscle fibers?
NADH and FADH2 are used as fuel substrates to produce ATP by oxidative phosphorylation in skeletal muscle fibers.