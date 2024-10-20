Skip to main content
Cellular Respiration: Types of Phosphorylation definitions Flashcards

  • ATP
    A molecule that stores and transfers energy within cells, produced in large amounts during aerobic cellular respiration.
  • Phosphorylation
    A process of adding a phosphate group to a molecule, crucial for ATP production in cellular respiration.
  • Substrate level Phosphorylation
    Direct transfer of a phosphate group to ADP using an enzyme and a substrate, occurring in glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.
  • Oxidative Phosphorylation
    ATP production using energy from redox reactions, involving the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis.
  • Glycolysis
    The first stage of cellular respiration, where glucose is broken down, producing a small amount of ATP.
  • Krebs Cycle
    A series of reactions in cellular respiration that produce ATP and electron carriers, occurring in mitochondria.
  • Electron Transport Chain
    A series of protein complexes that transfer electrons, creating a hydrogen ion gradient for ATP synthesis.
  • Chemiosmosis
    The movement of ions across a membrane, down their gradient, used to drive ATP synthesis in cells.
  • Redox Reactions
    Chemical reactions involving the transfer of electrons, crucial for energy production in oxidative phosphorylation.
  • Hydrogen Ion Gradient
    A difference in hydrogen ion concentration across a membrane, used to generate ATP in chemiosmosis.
  • ADP
    A molecule that is converted to ATP by the addition of a phosphate group during cellular respiration.
  • Aerobic Cellular Respiration
    A process that uses oxygen to convert glucose into ATP, involving glycolysis, the Krebs cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation.
  • Enzyme
    A protein that catalyzes chemical reactions, such as the transfer of phosphate groups in substrate level phosphorylation.
  • Substrate
    A molecule upon which an enzyme acts, providing a phosphate group in substrate level phosphorylation.
  • Mitochondria
    Organelles where the Krebs cycle and oxidative phosphorylation occur, producing ATP for the cell.