Cellular Respiration: Types of Phosphorylation definitions Flashcards

ATP A molecule that stores and transfers energy within cells, produced in large amounts during aerobic cellular respiration.

Phosphorylation A process of adding a phosphate group to a molecule, crucial for ATP production in cellular respiration.

Substrate level Phosphorylation Direct transfer of a phosphate group to ADP using an enzyme and a substrate, occurring in glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.

Oxidative Phosphorylation ATP production using energy from redox reactions, involving the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis.

Glycolysis The first stage of cellular respiration, where glucose is broken down, producing a small amount of ATP.

Krebs Cycle A series of reactions in cellular respiration that produce ATP and electron carriers, occurring in mitochondria.

Electron Transport Chain A series of protein complexes that transfer electrons, creating a hydrogen ion gradient for ATP synthesis.

Chemiosmosis The movement of ions across a membrane, down their gradient, used to drive ATP synthesis in cells.

Redox Reactions Chemical reactions involving the transfer of electrons, crucial for energy production in oxidative phosphorylation.

Hydrogen Ion Gradient A difference in hydrogen ion concentration across a membrane, used to generate ATP in chemiosmosis.

ADP A molecule that is converted to ATP by the addition of a phosphate group during cellular respiration.

Aerobic Cellular Respiration A process that uses oxygen to convert glucose into ATP, involving glycolysis, the Krebs cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation.

Enzyme A protein that catalyzes chemical reactions, such as the transfer of phosphate groups in substrate level phosphorylation.

Substrate A molecule upon which an enzyme acts, providing a phosphate group in substrate level phosphorylation.