Cellular Respiration: Types of Phosphorylation definitions Flashcards
- ATPA molecule that stores and transfers energy within cells, produced in large amounts during aerobic cellular respiration.
- PhosphorylationA process of adding a phosphate group to a molecule, crucial for ATP production in cellular respiration.
- Substrate level PhosphorylationDirect transfer of a phosphate group to ADP using an enzyme and a substrate, occurring in glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.
- Oxidative PhosphorylationATP production using energy from redox reactions, involving the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis.
- GlycolysisThe first stage of cellular respiration, where glucose is broken down, producing a small amount of ATP.
- Krebs CycleA series of reactions in cellular respiration that produce ATP and electron carriers, occurring in mitochondria.
- Electron Transport ChainA series of protein complexes that transfer electrons, creating a hydrogen ion gradient for ATP synthesis.
- ChemiosmosisThe movement of ions across a membrane, down their gradient, used to drive ATP synthesis in cells.
- Redox ReactionsChemical reactions involving the transfer of electrons, crucial for energy production in oxidative phosphorylation.
- Hydrogen Ion GradientA difference in hydrogen ion concentration across a membrane, used to generate ATP in chemiosmosis.
- ADPA molecule that is converted to ATP by the addition of a phosphate group during cellular respiration.
- Aerobic Cellular RespirationA process that uses oxygen to convert glucose into ATP, involving glycolysis, the Krebs cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation.
- EnzymeA protein that catalyzes chemical reactions, such as the transfer of phosphate groups in substrate level phosphorylation.
- SubstrateA molecule upon which an enzyme acts, providing a phosphate group in substrate level phosphorylation.
- MitochondriaOrganelles where the Krebs cycle and oxidative phosphorylation occur, producing ATP for the cell.