Cellular Respiration: Types of Phosphorylation - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Types of Phosphorylation
so recall from our previous lesson videos that the whole point of Arabic cellular respiration is to make ah, lot of a t p or energy for the cell. But really, during Arabic cellular respiration, theeighties p that is being made can actually be made via two different types of phosphor elation. And so here in this video, we're introducing the types of phosphor elation that occurs during Arabic cellular respiration. And those two different types of phosphor relation that create ATP during aerobic cellular respiration are number one substrate level phosphor relation and number two oxidative phosphor relation. And so, in our next lesson, video will introduce substrate level foster relation and then later in another video will introduce oxidative foster relation. So I'll see you all in our next lesson video, where we introduce substrate level phosphor relation.
2
concept
Substrate-Level Phosphorylation
In this video, we're going to introduce substrate level phosphor elation, which is one of the types of phosphor elation used to make a teepee during aerobic cellular respiration. And so substrate level phosphor elation uses an enzyme and a substrate in order to directly transfer a phosphate group to a D. P creating a teepee or energy for the cell. And so if we take a look at our image over here on the left hand side, we could get a better idea of substrate level foster relation. And so substrate level foster relation, as we indicated, uses an enzyme and a substrate and so notice. Here we have the enzyme and notice. Here we have the substrate in the substrate. Notice is phosphor elated. It has a phosphate group on the substrate. And so the enzyme is going to catalyze the transfer of this phosphate group to a d. P. The low energy form, and that's ultimately going to create a teepee, the high energy form. And so this is substrate level fossil relation. Just an enzyme catalyzing the transfer of a phosphate group to a D. P. Creating a teepee now substrate level phosphor relation is specifically used to make a very small amount of ATP during glide, Kalle ASUs and the Krebs cycle. And so notice that over here on the right hand side, what we're showing you are the four stages of aerobic cellular respiration like Collis is Peruvian oxidation, the Krebs cycle and the electron transport chain and Chemie s Moses and notice specifically that substrate level fossil relation is going to occur during, like Kalle ASUs and during the Krebs cycle. But it does not occur during Pirated oxidation or during the electron transport chain. And so ultimately, what we can see down below here is that guy Kalle Assis and the Krebs cycle are both going to produce a very small amount of a teepee via substrate level fossil relation. And so what we'll learn later in our course when we talk more about, like analysis and more about Krebs cycle is that both like Alice and the Krebs cycle Onley create to a t p each and so that is not ah, lot of 80 p and comparison to the next type of foster relation that we're going to talk about in our next lesson video. And so this year concludes our introduction to substrate level foster relation and how it only creates a small amount of 80 p during like policies in the Krebs cycle. And in our next lesson, video will get to talk about oxidative phosphor relation, so I'll see you all there.
3
concept
Oxidative Phosphorylation
In this video, we're going to introduce oxidative phosphor elation, which is the second type of phosphor elation used to make a teepee during aerobic cellular respiration. Now, in this video of oxidative foster relation, what we're going to learn is that oxidative foster relation occurs in a two step process. The first step is going to be the electron transport chain or the E. T. C for short. And the second step is going to be key me osmosis. Now, in this video, we're not going to talk a lot of details about the electron transport chain or Chemie osmosis. We're really only going to briefly mentioned these two. And later in our course, we'll talk a lot more details about both the electron transport chain and Chemie osmosis. So keep that in mind and in this video, really, there's only a few takeaways that you should get from this video, and so I'll make sure to make those few takeaways very clear by the end of the video. So oxidative phosphor relation, as its name implies with oxidative here, is gonna use energy from oxidation reduction reactions or in short redox reactions. And these Redox reactions are going to take place in the electron transport chain or the E. T. C, which once again we'll talk more details about the electron transport chain or the E. T. C later, in our course in a different video. But ultimately, oxidative fossil relation is gonna use the energy from Redox reactions that take place in the electron transport chain. And it's gonna use that energy of the Redox reactions toe fuss, formulate a D P and create ah lot of a t P. And so what will learn later in our courses that the electron transport chain is going to build a hydrogen ion concentration ingredient, or an H plus concentration, Grady Int and the H Plus concentration? Grady in is gonna be used to make a large amount of a t p. And really, this is the biggest take away of this video. That oxidative phosphor relation is going to make a large amount of ATP and the vast majority of 80 p that's associated with Arabic cellular respiration. Now, once again, the electron transport chain is just part of oxidative foster relations, because oxidative phosphor relation consists of both the electron transport chain and this other process called Chemie osmosis. And again we're gonna talk more details about the electron transport chain and Chemie osmosis later in our course, in a different video. For now, here we're just briefly introducing these and Kenya's Moses is defined as the diffusion of ions. More specifically, hydrogen ions across a membrane down their concentration Grady int from high to low concentration. And so, technically, the electron transport chain and Chemie osmosis combined allow for the process of oxidative phosphor relation, and we'll be able to see that down below in our image. So over here on the left hand side of the image, notice that we're showing you a very complicated image of the electron transport chain and Chemie Oz Moses. So we're not going to explain this image here in this video again. We'll talk about the electron transport chain and Chemie osmosis and more detail and a different video later in our course For now, here, this is just a foreshadowing image. And together the electron transport chain, which builds a hydrogen ion concentration, radiant, uh, and Chemie osmosis, which utilizes the concentration Grady int to Fox for a DP and make a lot of a teepee, is gonna uh, these two processes combined the E, T. C. And Kenya's Moses allow for oxidative foster relation. And so this whole stage that you see here, this whole image that you see here is going to take place in the last stage of the Arabic cellular respiration. And so here, on the right hand side, noticed that we're showing you the four stages of Arabic cellular respiration and notice that the first three stages like Collis ISP, iRobot oxidation and the Crab Cycle are not involved directly with oxidative phosphor relation. And so the only stage that's directly involved with oxidative foster relation is this fourth and final stage, which actually consists of the electron transport chain and Chemie Oz Moses to processes that we'll talk a lot more details about later in our course. But one of the biggest takeaways that you should get from this video is that together, the electron transport chain and Chemie osmosis allow for oxidative phosphor relation. And so, ultimately, the electron transport chain in Kenya's Moses or, in other words, oxidative fossil relation is what produces a large amount of 80 p. And once again, this is probably the biggest take away of this video that oxidative foster relation is going to generate a large amount of a deep. And once again, what we have is another image down below to just clarify the idea that oxidative fossil relation consists of both the electron transport chain or the E T C and Chemie osmosis together. And so, if you have the electron transport chain and Chemie osmosis, then the cells able to perform oxidative phosphor relation. And once again we're gonna talk a lot more details about the electron transport chain and Kenya's Moses later in our course. And we'll talk more details about oxidative foster relation later in our course as well. But for now, the biggest take away that you should get from this video is that oxidative fossil relation is going to occur and the fourth and final stage of aerobic cellular respiration, and it's going to create a large amount of 80 p, the vast majority of 80 p that's associate it with aerobic cellular respiration. And really, those are the two biggest takeaways of this video. And so once again, this year concludes our brief introduction to Oxygen to foster relation, and we'll talk a lot. Maura, about this much later in our course, and we'll be able to get some practice applying the concepts that we've learned as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.
4
Problem
Problem
Substrate-level phosphorylation is utilized to create ATP in which steps of aerobic cellular respiration?
a) Electron Transport Chain and Chemiosmosis.
b) Glycolysis and Pyruvate Oxidation.
c) Pyruvate Oxidation and Krebs cycle.
d) Glycolysis and Krebs cycle.
5
Problem
Problem
Which type of phosphorylation synthesizes ATP using an enzyme that transfers a phosphate group to ADP?
a) Adaptive Phosphorylation.
b) Oxidative Phosphorylation.
c) Substrate-level Phosphorylation.
d) Product-level Phosphorylation.
6
Problem
Problem
The largest amount of ATP made by cellular respiration is created by the process of ______________, in the _____________ steps of aerobic cellular respiration.
a) Substrate-level phosphorylation; first.
b) Oxidative phosphorylation; first.
c) Oxidative phosphorylation; final.
d) Substrate-level phosphorylation; final.
