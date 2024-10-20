Central Dogma definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Central Dogma Describes the unidirectional flow of genetic information from DNA to protein, involving transcription and translation.

Transcription The process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template, specifically producing messenger RNA (mRNA).

Translation The process of synthesizing proteins using the encoded messages from mRNA.

Gene Expression The process by which a gene's final product, typically a protein, is produced through transcription and translation.

DNA A nucleic acid that serves as the template for RNA synthesis and can undergo replication.

RNA A nucleic acid synthesized from DNA during transcription, used in translation to build proteins.

mRNA Messenger RNA, a type of RNA that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.

DNA Replication The process of using DNA as a template to create more DNA, ensuring genetic information is passed on.

Reverse Transcription The process of synthesizing DNA from an RNA template, reversing the usual flow of genetic information.

Protein The final product of gene expression, synthesized from mRNA during translation.

Nucleic Acids Biomolecules, including DNA and RNA, that store and transmit genetic information.

Unidirectional Flow The one-way transfer of genetic information from DNA to protein, not reversible from protein to DNA.