Central Dogma definitions Flashcards

Central Dogma definitions
  • Central Dogma
    Describes the unidirectional flow of genetic information from DNA to protein, involving transcription and translation.
  • Transcription
    The process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template, specifically producing messenger RNA (mRNA).
  • Translation
    The process of synthesizing proteins using the encoded messages from mRNA.
  • Gene Expression
    The process by which a gene's final product, typically a protein, is produced through transcription and translation.
  • DNA
    A nucleic acid that serves as the template for RNA synthesis and can undergo replication.
  • RNA
    A nucleic acid synthesized from DNA during transcription, used in translation to build proteins.
  • mRNA
    Messenger RNA, a type of RNA that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.
  • DNA Replication
    The process of using DNA as a template to create more DNA, ensuring genetic information is passed on.
  • Reverse Transcription
    The process of synthesizing DNA from an RNA template, reversing the usual flow of genetic information.
  • Protein
    The final product of gene expression, synthesized from mRNA during translation.
  • Nucleic Acids
    Biomolecules, including DNA and RNA, that store and transmit genetic information.
  • Unidirectional Flow
    The one-way transfer of genetic information from DNA to protein, not reversible from protein to DNA.
  • Irreversible Process
    Once genetic information is converted to protein, it cannot be used to synthesize nucleic acids again.