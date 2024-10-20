Central Dogma definitions Flashcards
Central Dogma definitions
- Central DogmaDescribes the unidirectional flow of genetic information from DNA to protein, involving transcription and translation.
- TranscriptionThe process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template, specifically producing messenger RNA (mRNA).
- TranslationThe process of synthesizing proteins using the encoded messages from mRNA.
- Gene ExpressionThe process by which a gene's final product, typically a protein, is produced through transcription and translation.
- DNAA nucleic acid that serves as the template for RNA synthesis and can undergo replication.
- RNAA nucleic acid synthesized from DNA during transcription, used in translation to build proteins.
- mRNAMessenger RNA, a type of RNA that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.
- DNA ReplicationThe process of using DNA as a template to create more DNA, ensuring genetic information is passed on.
- Reverse TranscriptionThe process of synthesizing DNA from an RNA template, reversing the usual flow of genetic information.
- ProteinThe final product of gene expression, synthesized from mRNA during translation.
- Nucleic AcidsBiomolecules, including DNA and RNA, that store and transmit genetic information.
- Unidirectional FlowThe one-way transfer of genetic information from DNA to protein, not reversible from protein to DNA.
- Irreversible ProcessOnce genetic information is converted to protein, it cannot be used to synthesize nucleic acids again.