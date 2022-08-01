3. Energy & Cell Processes
Central Dogma
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Central Dogma
1
concept
Central Dogma
5m
Was this helpful?
2
ProblemProblem
According to the central dogma, what is the intermediate molecule involved in the flow of information in a cell that should go in the blank? DNA → ________ → Proteins
A
Ribosome.
B
rRNA.
C
mRNA.
D
tRNA.
3
ProblemProblem
The full process by which genotype becomes expressed as phenotype is called:
A
Transcription.
B
Translation.
C
DNA Replication.
D
Gene expression.
Additional resources for Central Dogma
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (7)
- Check your understanding of the flow of genetic information through a cell by filling in the blanks. a. b. c....
- Which of the following is an important exception to the central dogma of molecular biology? a. Many genes code...
- What is the name of the process that produces RNA from a DNA template? What is the name of the process that pr...
- A friend says, 'Geneticists spend all their time talking about DNA, but that's silly because DNA really isn't ...
- A friend says, 'Geneticists spend all their time talking about DNA, but that's silly because DNA really isn't ...
- Describe the process by which the information in a eukaryotic gene is transcribed and translated into a protei...
- The base sequence of the gene coding for a short polypeptide is CTACGCTAGGCGATTGACT. What would be the base se...