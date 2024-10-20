Chemical Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Chemical Bonds Connections between atoms that hold molecules together, crucial for chemical reactions.

Reactants Starting materials in a chemical reaction, analogous to ingredients in a recipe.

Products Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, found at the end of the reaction.

Endergonic Reactions Reactions requiring energy input, resulting in higher-energy products from lower-energy reactants.

Exergonic Reactions Reactions that release energy, breaking down complex reactants into simpler products.

Potential Energy Stored energy in a system, often visualized on a graph to show reaction progress.

Energy Dynamics Study of energy changes during chemical reactions, crucial for understanding reaction types.

Biochemical Processes Cellular activities involving chemical reactions, often utilizing energy from reactions.

Energy Input Required energy for endergonic reactions to proceed, entering the reaction system.