Chemical Reactions definitions Flashcards

Chemical Reactions definitions
  • Chemical Bonds
    Connections between atoms that hold molecules together, crucial for chemical reactions.
  • Reactants
    Starting materials in a chemical reaction, analogous to ingredients in a recipe.
  • Products
    Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, found at the end of the reaction.
  • Endergonic Reactions
    Reactions requiring energy input, resulting in higher-energy products from lower-energy reactants.
  • Exergonic Reactions
    Reactions that release energy, breaking down complex reactants into simpler products.
  • Potential Energy
    Stored energy in a system, often visualized on a graph to show reaction progress.
  • Energy Dynamics
    Study of energy changes during chemical reactions, crucial for understanding reaction types.
  • Biochemical Processes
    Cellular activities involving chemical reactions, often utilizing energy from reactions.
  • Energy Input
    Required energy for endergonic reactions to proceed, entering the reaction system.
  • Energy Release
    Energy exiting the system in exergonic reactions, often into the environment.