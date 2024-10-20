Chemical Reactions definitions Flashcards
Chemical Reactions definitions
- Chemical BondsConnections between atoms that hold molecules together, crucial for chemical reactions.
- ReactantsStarting materials in a chemical reaction, analogous to ingredients in a recipe.
- ProductsSubstances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, found at the end of the reaction.
- Endergonic ReactionsReactions requiring energy input, resulting in higher-energy products from lower-energy reactants.
- Exergonic ReactionsReactions that release energy, breaking down complex reactants into simpler products.
- Potential EnergyStored energy in a system, often visualized on a graph to show reaction progress.
- Energy DynamicsStudy of energy changes during chemical reactions, crucial for understanding reaction types.
- Biochemical ProcessesCellular activities involving chemical reactions, often utilizing energy from reactions.
- Energy InputRequired energy for endergonic reactions to proceed, entering the reaction system.
- Energy ReleaseEnergy exiting the system in exergonic reactions, often into the environment.