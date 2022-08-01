3. Energy & Cell Processes
Chemical Reactions
1
concept
Chemical Reactions
1m
2
concept
Types of Chemical Reactions
5m
3
ProblemProblem
Which of the following statements is true for all exergonic reactions?
a) The products have more total energy than the reactants.
b) The reaction proceeds with a net loss of free energy.
c) The reaction goes only in a forward direction: all reactants will be converted to products.
d) A net input of energy from the surroundings is required for the reactions to proceed.
A
The products have more total energy than the reactants.
B
The reaction proceeds with a net loss of free energy.
C
The reaction goes only in a forward direction: all reactants will be converted to products.
D
A net input of energy from the surroundings is required for the reactions to proceed.
