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What is chemiosmosis? Chemiosmosis is the diffusion of ions, specifically hydrogen ions, across a semipermeable membrane down their concentration gradient. Which enzyme facilitates chemiosmosis? ATP synthase facilitates chemiosmosis. What is the main function of ATP synthase? ATP synthase synthesizes ATP by using the energy from the movement of hydrogen ions down their concentration gradient. How is the hydrogen ion concentration gradient established? The electron transport chain establishes the hydrogen ion concentration gradient by moving hydrogen ions into the intermembrane space. Where does chemiosmosis occur in the mitochondria? Chemiosmosis occurs across the inner mitochondrial membrane. What drives the diffusion of hydrogen ions during chemiosmosis? The diffusion is driven by the concentration gradient of hydrogen ions created by the electron transport chain. What is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain? Oxygen gas is the final electron acceptor, which reacts to form water. What process combines the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis? Oxidative phosphorylation combines the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis. What is the main product of oxidative phosphorylation? The main product is ATP. What role do NADH and FADH2 play in chemiosmosis? NADH and FADH2 donate electrons to the electron transport chain, helping to build the hydrogen ion gradient. What happens to ADP during chemiosmosis? ADP is phosphorylated to form ATP. Why is the hydrogen ion gradient considered to have potential energy? The gradient represents stored energy that can be used to power ATP synthesis as ions move down the gradient. What is the significance of the 'ase' ending in ATP synthase? The 'ase' ending indicates that ATP synthase is an enzyme. What is the relationship between chemiosmosis and aerobic cellular respiration? Chemiosmosis is a key part of aerobic cellular respiration, producing most of the ATP generated. How does chemiosmosis contribute to energy production in cells? Chemiosmosis uses the energy from hydrogen ion diffusion to power ATP synthesis, providing energy for cellular activities.
Chemiosmosis quiz
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Chemiosmosis
3. Energy & Cell Processes
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