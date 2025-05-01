Skip to main content
Back

Chemiosmosis quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is chemiosmosis?
    Chemiosmosis is the diffusion of ions, specifically hydrogen ions, across a semipermeable membrane down their concentration gradient.
  • Which enzyme facilitates chemiosmosis?
    ATP synthase facilitates chemiosmosis.
  • What is the main function of ATP synthase?
    ATP synthase synthesizes ATP by using the energy from the movement of hydrogen ions down their concentration gradient.
  • How is the hydrogen ion concentration gradient established?
    The electron transport chain establishes the hydrogen ion concentration gradient by moving hydrogen ions into the intermembrane space.
  • Where does chemiosmosis occur in the mitochondria?
    Chemiosmosis occurs across the inner mitochondrial membrane.
  • What drives the diffusion of hydrogen ions during chemiosmosis?
    The diffusion is driven by the concentration gradient of hydrogen ions created by the electron transport chain.
  • What is the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain?
    Oxygen gas is the final electron acceptor, which reacts to form water.
  • What process combines the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis?
    Oxidative phosphorylation combines the electron transport chain and chemiosmosis.
  • What is the main product of oxidative phosphorylation?
    The main product is ATP.
  • What role do NADH and FADH2 play in chemiosmosis?
    NADH and FADH2 donate electrons to the electron transport chain, helping to build the hydrogen ion gradient.
  • What happens to ADP during chemiosmosis?
    ADP is phosphorylated to form ATP.
  • Why is the hydrogen ion gradient considered to have potential energy?
    The gradient represents stored energy that can be used to power ATP synthesis as ions move down the gradient.
  • What is the significance of the 'ase' ending in ATP synthase?
    The 'ase' ending indicates that ATP synthase is an enzyme.
  • What is the relationship between chemiosmosis and aerobic cellular respiration?
    Chemiosmosis is a key part of aerobic cellular respiration, producing most of the ATP generated.
  • How does chemiosmosis contribute to energy production in cells?
    Chemiosmosis uses the energy from hydrogen ion diffusion to power ATP synthesis, providing energy for cellular activities.