What is chemiosmosis? Chemiosmosis is the diffusion of ions, specifically hydrogen ions, across a semipermeable membrane down their concentration gradient.

Which enzyme facilitates chemiosmosis? ATP synthase facilitates chemiosmosis.

What is the main function of ATP synthase? ATP synthase synthesizes ATP by using the energy from the movement of hydrogen ions down their concentration gradient.

How is the hydrogen ion concentration gradient established? The electron transport chain establishes the hydrogen ion concentration gradient by moving hydrogen ions into the intermembrane space.

Where does chemiosmosis occur in the mitochondria? Chemiosmosis occurs across the inner mitochondrial membrane.

What drives the diffusion of hydrogen ions during chemiosmosis? The diffusion is driven by the concentration gradient of hydrogen ions created by the electron transport chain.