Classes of Connective Tissue quiz Flashcards
Classes of Connective Tissue quiz
What are the two major classes of connective tissue?
The two major classes of connective tissue are Connective Tissue Proper and Specialized Connective Tissue.What types of connective tissue are included in Connective Tissue Proper?
Connective Tissue Proper includes both loose and dense connective tissues.What is the ground substance like in Connective Tissue Proper?
The ground substance in Connective Tissue Proper is gelatinous or semifluid.What types of connective tissue are included in Specialized Connective Tissue?
Specialized Connective Tissue includes cartilage, bones, blood, and lymph.How does the ground substance vary in Specialized Connective Tissue?
The ground substance in Specialized Connective Tissue can be either solid or liquid.Why is Connective Tissue Proper sometimes called fibrous connective tissue?
Connective Tissue Proper is called fibrous connective tissue because it is rich in protein fibers.What is a characteristic of the protein fibers in Connective Tissue Proper?
The protein fibers in Connective Tissue Proper are conspicuous and easily seen under a light microscope.What is a unique feature of the functions of Specialized Connective Tissue?
Specialized Connective Tissue has highly specific functions limited to certain body systems.How are protein fibers in cartilage and bones different from those in blood and lymph?
Cartilage and bones have protein fibers that are harder to see, while blood and lymph lack these fibers.What is the viscosity spectrum of ground substances in connective tissues?
The viscosity spectrum ranges from rock-hard solid to liquid, with Connective Tissue Proper being semifluid.