4. Tissues & Histology
Classes of Connective Tissue
1
concept

Grouping Connective Tissues

5m
2
Problem
Problem

Marco and Yara are discussing connective tissue and Marco states that blood can’t be a connective tissue because it’s a liquid. Yara claims that blood is a specialized connective tissue with a fluid ECM. Who is right and why?

