Classification of Joints definitions Flashcards
Classification of Joints definitions
- SynarthrosisA type of joint where skeletal elements are held closely together, allowing for no movement.
- AmphiarthrosisA joint classification allowing for a little or average amount of movement, often found in the axial skeleton.
- DiarthrosisA joint classification allowing for dynamic and free movement, typically found in the appendicular skeleton.
- Fibrous JointsJoints bound by collagen fibers, providing stability but limited mobility.
- Cartilaginous JointsJoints bound by cartilage, offering stability with limited mobility.
- Synovial JointsJoints with a synovial cavity, allowing for dynamic movement.
- Collagen FibersFibers providing strength to fibrous joints, contributing to their stability.
- Dense Irregular Connective TissueA type of tissue with irregular fiber arrangement, used in fibrous joints.
- Hyaline CartilageA type of cartilage that can bind bones in cartilaginous joints.
- FibrocartilageA type of cartilage found in cartilaginous joints, providing stability.
- Synovial CavityA space within synovial joints that allows for movement.
- Articular CapsuleA structure surrounding synovial joints, made of dense irregular connective tissue.
- SuturesImmovable joints in the skull, classified as synarthroses.
- Intervertebral JointsJoints in the spine allowing for limited movement, classified as amphiarthroses.
- Shoulder JointAn example of a synovial joint, allowing for a wide range of movement.