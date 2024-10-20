Skip to main content
Classification of Joints definitions Flashcards

Classification of Joints definitions
  • Synarthrosis
    A type of joint where skeletal elements are held closely together, allowing for no movement.
  • Amphiarthrosis
    A joint classification allowing for a little or average amount of movement, often found in the axial skeleton.
  • Diarthrosis
    A joint classification allowing for dynamic and free movement, typically found in the appendicular skeleton.
  • Fibrous Joints
    Joints bound by collagen fibers, providing stability but limited mobility.
  • Cartilaginous Joints
    Joints bound by cartilage, offering stability with limited mobility.
  • Synovial Joints
    Joints with a synovial cavity, allowing for dynamic movement.
  • Collagen Fibers
    Fibers providing strength to fibrous joints, contributing to their stability.
  • Dense Irregular Connective Tissue
    A type of tissue with irregular fiber arrangement, used in fibrous joints.
  • Hyaline Cartilage
    A type of cartilage that can bind bones in cartilaginous joints.
  • Fibrocartilage
    A type of cartilage found in cartilaginous joints, providing stability.
  • Synovial Cavity
    A space within synovial joints that allows for movement.
  • Articular Capsule
    A structure surrounding synovial joints, made of dense irregular connective tissue.
  • Sutures
    Immovable joints in the skull, classified as synarthroses.
  • Intervertebral Joints
    Joints in the spine allowing for limited movement, classified as amphiarthroses.
  • Shoulder Joint
    An example of a synovial joint, allowing for a wide range of movement.