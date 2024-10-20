Classification of Joints definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Synarthrosis A type of joint where skeletal elements are held closely together, allowing for no movement.

Amphiarthrosis A joint classification allowing for a little or average amount of movement, often found in the axial skeleton.

Diarthrosis A joint classification allowing for dynamic and free movement, typically found in the appendicular skeleton.

Fibrous Joints Joints bound by collagen fibers, providing stability but limited mobility.

Cartilaginous Joints Joints bound by cartilage, offering stability with limited mobility.

Synovial Joints Joints with a synovial cavity, allowing for dynamic movement.

Collagen Fibers Fibers providing strength to fibrous joints, contributing to their stability.

Dense Irregular Connective Tissue A type of tissue with irregular fiber arrangement, used in fibrous joints.

Hyaline Cartilage A type of cartilage that can bind bones in cartilaginous joints.

Fibrocartilage A type of cartilage found in cartilaginous joints, providing stability.

Synovial Cavity A space within synovial joints that allows for movement.

Articular Capsule A structure surrounding synovial joints, made of dense irregular connective tissue.

Sutures Immovable joints in the skull, classified as synarthroses.

Intervertebral Joints Joints in the spine allowing for limited movement, classified as amphiarthroses.