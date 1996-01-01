In this video, we're going to introduce the functional joint classifications. And so again, there are three functional joint classes that are actually based on the amount of movement that is allowed for by the joint. And so notice down below, we have these three functional joint classes numbered 12 and three. And what you'll notice about each of these functional joint classifications is that they all end with the word arthrosis, which recall from our previous lesson videos is just a term that means joint since recall the root, Arthur or arthro is a root that means joint. Now notice that each of these also ends with the uh letters is which is actually the singular form of these classes. However, if we want to convert them to their plural forms, all we need to do is replace the is with the letters es and so that's how you get the plural forms. Now, the very first functional joint class in our lesson is the sin arthrosis. And so this root sin is a route that means together. And so in a synarthrosis, the skeletal elements in that joint are held so closely together that there's very little space or very little room for movement. And so notice that the s in synarthrosis can remind us that this is going to be a still or stationary joint with basically no movement, especially under normal conditions. And so these synarthrosis are also known as immovable joints. And so notice that for the symbol that we're using for the synarthrosis, that it does not have any kind of movement arrow going around it, unlike the other two symbols for the other two joint classifications. And so because it doesn't have any movement arrows going around it, that can hopefully be a helpful reminder to you that the synarthroses are going to be still or stationary joints with basically no movement. Now, the next functional joint classification in our lesson is going to be the amphiarthrosis. Now, the root amp is actually a root that means both or both sides. And so amphiarthrosis generally allow for movement on both sides of the joint. Now, what you'll notice is that the A in anti arthrosis can remind us that these are joints that are slightly movable joints with just a little or an average amount of movement if you will. And so hopefully the a in a little and the a in average can remind you of the a in anti arthrosis. And so anti arthrosis allow for more movement than synarthrosis which allow for basically no movement. And so notice that the symbol that we're using for anti arthrosis has just one movement arrow going around it. And so hopefully that one movement arrow going around. The symbol for api arthrosis can remind you that amphiarthrosis allow for just a little movement or an average amount of movement. Now, it is also worthy of noting that synarthroses and anti arthrosis are often found in the axial skeleton, but they're not always found in the axial skeleton. It's just often. Now the final functional joint classification in our lesson is the diarthrosis. And so the root die or dia in this word refers to through or across. And so diarthrosis allow for movement through or across the joint. And so the D and diarthrosis can remind us that these joints have dynamic movement or freely and are freely movable joints that allow for a lot of movement, especially with respect to anti arthrosis and synarthrosis. Now, it is also worthy of noting that the amount of movement in these diarthrosis can vary. And so some diarthrosis will have more movement than other diarthrosis. But in general, the diarthrosis allow for more movement than anti arthrosis and anti arthrosis allow for more movement than synarthrosis. And so these diarthrosis are usually going to predominate in the appendicular skeleton. And the diarthrosis are usually the joints that a typical person might think about when they think about a joint. And so it includes joints such as our shoulder joint and our knee joint, for example. And so let's take a look at this image down below where we can start to piece some things together. And so notice over here, we have this person with this skeleton and we are focusing in on specific regions. The first region that we're focusing in on is the skull. And so what you'll notice is that the sutures of the skull, which are highlighted here, essentially these cracks that are in the skull. These are uh a type of joint. And because the these uh essentially sutures in the skull allow for basically no movement. They are still or stationary and allow for no movement. We know that these sutures of the skull that are highlighted here are going to be synarthroses. And again, the root sin is a root that means together. And so notice that the bones of the skull are held so closely together that there's not a lot of room for movement. And uh although again, these are considered uh immovable joints, uh it is important to note that they basically allow for no movement. And so what this means is that the sutures of the skull are designed to accommodate the growth of the brain which is really, really slow. And so the sutures do technically allow for some movement, but it's not really detectable movement that you would think about on a regular basis. And so they're still classified as synarthrosis and uh immovable joints, even though technically, they still allow for like the tiniest, like almost uh unrecognizable amount of movement. Uh But again, the synarthrosis do not allow for as much movement as the anti arthrosis. And so the anti arthrosis again, uh that root ay means both or on both sides. And so usually it allows for movement on both sides of the joint. And uh the a and anti arthrosis can remind us that these joints allow for a little or an average amount of movement. And so they allow for more movement than the s arthrosis. And again, the the one movement arrow going around, the symbol is going to be a helpful reminder that um these anti arthrosis allow for some movement. And so an example here are the intervertebral joints that are in our spine, which allow for some movement allowing us to uh lean forward and also lean backward as well. And so they do allow for movement on both sides of the joint and they only allow for a little movement, not as much as the diarthrosis. And so the diarthrosis, again, the D and diarthrosis can remind us of the D and dynamic movement. And so they allow for dynamic and free movement. And so a classic example of a diarthrosis is going to be the shoulder joint. And so of course, our shoulders allow for a lot of movement through and across the joint. And so uh hopefully, this can help remind you of uh the diarthrosis having a lot of movement and notice that the symbol has multiple movement arrows going around it and because it has multiple movement, arrows going around it, that can hopefully remind you that it has dynamic movement. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the three functional joint classifications. And moving forward in our course, we're going to continue to utilize these symbols that you see here to represent these three functional joint classifications. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

