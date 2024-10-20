Classification of Joints quiz #1 Flashcards
Classification of Joints quiz #1
What type of joint is the elbow?
The elbow is a hinge joint.Which of these joints is a hinge joint? A) Shoulder B) Elbow C) Hip D) Skull sutures
B) ElbowThe elbow is an example of what type of joint?
The elbow is an example of a hinge joint.Synchondroses and symphyses are types of what kind of joint?
Synchondroses and symphyses are types of cartilaginous joints.What is an example of a saddle joint?
The thumb joint (carpometacarpal joint of the thumb) is an example of a saddle joint.What is an example of an amphiarthrotic joint?
The intervertebral joints of the spine are examples of amphiarthrotic joints.Which of the following is an example of a gliding joint? A) Elbow B) Wrist C) Hip D) Knee
B) WristHow are bones classified?
Bones are classified by their shape: long, short, flat, and irregular.Which type of joint is the most mobile and weakest synovial joint?
The ball-and-socket joint is the most mobile and weakest synovial joint.What type of joint connects bones with hyaline cartilage or fibrocartilage?
Cartilaginous joints connect bones with hyaline cartilage or fibrocartilage.Which type of joint allows rotation of one bone around another like when rotating the head?
A pivot joint allows rotation of one bone around another.Which of the following is not a type of synovial joint in the human body? A) Hinge B) Ball-and-socket C) Suture D) Pivot
C) SutureWhich are examples of hinge joints?
Examples of hinge joints include the elbow and knee.Which of the following is a ball-and-socket joint? A) Elbow B) Shoulder C) Knee D) Wrist
B) ShoulderWhich of the following is not a function of the synovial membrane? A) Secreting synovial fluid B) Providing nutrients to cartilage C) Binding bones together D) Reducing friction
C) Binding bones togetherWhich of the following is not a synovial joint? A) Elbow B) Hip C) Skull sutures D) Knee
C) Skull suturesWhat is a synchondrosis held together by?
A synchondrosis is held together by hyaline cartilage.Which of the following joints is the least stable? A) Shoulder B) Hip C) Elbow D) Knee
A) ShoulderWhat is an example of a hinge joint?
The knee is an example of a hinge joint.What type of tissue membrane lines joint cavities of freely movable joints?
The synovial membrane lines joint cavities of freely movable joints.Skull sutures are an example of which type of joint?
Skull sutures are an example of fibrous joints.What type of joint allows for the most movement between bones?
The ball-and-socket joint allows for the most movement between bones.The shoulder and hip joints are considered what kind of joints?
The shoulder and hip joints are considered ball-and-socket joints.Which of the following is a freely movable joint? A) Suture B) Symphysis C) Synovial D) Synchondrosis
C) SynovialHow would you classify the shoulder and hip joints?
The shoulder and hip joints are classified as ball-and-socket joints.Which joint is a ball-and-socket joint?
The hip joint is a ball-and-socket joint.Which of the following is an example of a ball and socket joint? A) Elbow B) Shoulder C) Knee D) Wrist
B) ShoulderWhich description applies to hinge joints?
Hinge joints allow movement in one plane, similar to the motion of a door hinge.Which type of joint includes the sutures of the skull?
Fibrous joints include the sutures of the skull.Which of the following is a hinge joint? A) Shoulder B) Elbow C) Hip D) Wrist
B) ElbowWhich of the following has a joint cavity? A) Fibrous joint B) Cartilaginous joint C) Synovial joint D) Suture
C) Synovial jointWhich of the following joints is an example of a ball-and-socket joint? A) Elbow B) Shoulder C) Knee D) Wrist
B) ShoulderWhich joint has a larger range of motion; the shoulder or the hip? Which one is more stable?
The shoulder has a larger range of motion, but the hip is more stable.Which joint does not belong with the others? A) Elbow B) Hip C) Shoulder D) Skull sutures
D) Skull suturesWhich of the following are joined by a symphysis? A) Skull bones B) Vertebrae C) Elbow D) Knee
B) VertebraeWhich of the following is an example of a ball-and-socket joint? A) Elbow B) Shoulder C) Knee D) Wrist
B) ShoulderWhich of the following structures connect bone ends and allow for a stable range of motion? A) Ligaments B) Tendons C) Muscles D) Cartilage
A) LigamentsWhat are two examples of ball and socket joints?
The shoulder and hip joints are examples of ball and socket joints.Which joint is an example of a saddle joint?
The thumb joint (carpometacarpal joint of the thumb) is an example of a saddle joint.The presence of a joint capsule is associated with what type of joint?
The presence of a joint capsule is associated with synovial joints.