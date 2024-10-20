Classification of Joints quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Classification of Joints quiz #1

Classification of Joints quiz #1
  • What type of joint is the elbow?
    The elbow is a hinge joint.
  • Which of these joints is a hinge joint? A) Shoulder B) Elbow C) Hip D) Skull sutures
    B) Elbow
  • Synchondroses and symphyses are types of what kind of joint?
    Synchondroses and symphyses are types of cartilaginous joints.
  • What is an example of a saddle joint?
    The thumb joint (carpometacarpal joint of the thumb) is an example of a saddle joint.
  • What is an example of an amphiarthrotic joint?
    The intervertebral joints of the spine are examples of amphiarthrotic joints.
  • Which of the following is an example of a gliding joint? A) Elbow B) Wrist C) Hip D) Knee
    B) Wrist
  • How are bones classified?
    Bones are classified by their shape: long, short, flat, and irregular.
  • Which type of joint is the most mobile and weakest synovial joint?
    The ball-and-socket joint is the most mobile and weakest synovial joint.
  • What type of joint connects bones with hyaline cartilage or fibrocartilage?
    Cartilaginous joints connect bones with hyaline cartilage or fibrocartilage.
  • Which type of joint allows rotation of one bone around another like when rotating the head?
    A pivot joint allows rotation of one bone around another.
  • Which of the following is not a type of synovial joint in the human body? A) Hinge B) Ball-and-socket C) Suture D) Pivot
    C) Suture
  • Which are examples of hinge joints?
    Examples of hinge joints include the elbow and knee.
  • Which of the following is not a function of the synovial membrane? A) Secreting synovial fluid B) Providing nutrients to cartilage C) Binding bones together D) Reducing friction
    C) Binding bones together
  • Which of the following is not a synovial joint? A) Elbow B) Hip C) Skull sutures D) Knee
    C) Skull sutures
  • What is a synchondrosis held together by?
    A synchondrosis is held together by hyaline cartilage.
  • Which of the following joints is the least stable? A) Shoulder B) Hip C) Elbow D) Knee
    A) Shoulder
  • What is an example of a hinge joint?
    The knee is an example of a hinge joint.
  • What type of tissue membrane lines joint cavities of freely movable joints?
    The synovial membrane lines joint cavities of freely movable joints.
  • Skull sutures are an example of which type of joint?
    Skull sutures are an example of fibrous joints.
  • What type of joint allows for the most movement between bones?
    The ball-and-socket joint allows for the most movement between bones.
  • The shoulder and hip joints are considered what kind of joints?
    The shoulder and hip joints are considered ball-and-socket joints.
  • Which of the following is a freely movable joint? A) Suture B) Symphysis C) Synovial D) Synchondrosis
    C) Synovial
  • Which joint is a ball-and-socket joint?
    The hip joint is a ball-and-socket joint.
  • Which description applies to hinge joints?
    Hinge joints allow movement in one plane, similar to the motion of a door hinge.
  • Which type of joint includes the sutures of the skull?
    Fibrous joints include the sutures of the skull.
  • Which of the following is a hinge joint? A) Shoulder B) Elbow C) Hip D) Wrist
    B) Elbow
  • Which of the following has a joint cavity? A) Fibrous joint B) Cartilaginous joint C) Synovial joint D) Suture
    C) Synovial joint
  • Which joint has a larger range of motion; the shoulder or the hip? Which one is more stable?
    The shoulder has a larger range of motion, but the hip is more stable.
  • Which joint does not belong with the others? A) Elbow B) Hip C) Shoulder D) Skull sutures
    D) Skull sutures
  • Which of the following are joined by a symphysis? A) Skull bones B) Vertebrae C) Elbow D) Knee
    B) Vertebrae
  • Which of the following structures connect bone ends and allow for a stable range of motion? A) Ligaments B) Tendons C) Muscles D) Cartilage
    A) Ligaments
  • What are two examples of ball and socket joints?
    The shoulder and hip joints are examples of ball and socket joints.
  • The presence of a joint capsule is associated with what type of joint?
    The presence of a joint capsule is associated with synovial joints.