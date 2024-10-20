Classification of Joints quiz #2 Flashcards
A synostosis is also called what type of joint?
A synostosis is also called a bony joint.What is an example of synchondrosis?
The epiphyseal plate in growing children is an example of synchondrosis.Which of the following joints is unique to the thumb? A) Hinge B) Saddle C) Ball-and-socket D) Pivot
B) SaddleWhich of the following classification categories for humans is correct? A) Synarthrosis B) Amphiarthrosis C) Diarthrosis D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhat joins the two bone ends in a symphysis joint?
Fibrocartilage joins the two bone ends in a symphysis joint.What are the three types of joints?
The three types of joints are fibrous, cartilaginous, and synovial.Which is the most mobile of the primary joints forming the shoulder girdle?
The ball-and-socket joint is the most mobile of the primary joints forming the shoulder girdle.Which of the following joints is an amphiarthrosis? A) Elbow B) Hip C) Intervertebral D) Shoulder
C) IntervertebralWhich is not a type of synovial joint? A) Hinge B) Ball-and-socket C) Suture D) Pivot
C) Suture