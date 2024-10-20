Classification of Joints quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Classification of Joints quiz #2
  • A synostosis is also called what type of joint?
    A synostosis is also called a bony joint.
  • What is an example of synchondrosis?
    The epiphyseal plate in growing children is an example of synchondrosis.
  • Which of the following joints is unique to the thumb? A) Hinge B) Saddle C) Ball-and-socket D) Pivot
    B) Saddle
  • Which of the following classification categories for humans is correct? A) Synarthrosis B) Amphiarthrosis C) Diarthrosis D) All of the above
    D) All of the above
  • What joins the two bone ends in a symphysis joint?
    Fibrocartilage joins the two bone ends in a symphysis joint.
  • What are the three types of joints?
    The three types of joints are fibrous, cartilaginous, and synovial.
  • Which is the most mobile of the primary joints forming the shoulder girdle?
    The ball-and-socket joint is the most mobile of the primary joints forming the shoulder girdle.
  • Which of the following joints is an amphiarthrosis? A) Elbow B) Hip C) Intervertebral D) Shoulder
    C) Intervertebral
  • Which is not a type of synovial joint? A) Hinge B) Ball-and-socket C) Suture D) Pivot
    C) Suture