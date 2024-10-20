Clonal Selection quiz Flashcards
Clonal Selection quiz
Why is clonal expansion so important in the immune response?
Clonal expansion is crucial because it allows the proliferation of specific B and T cells that recognize an antigen, creating an army of clones to effectively target and eliminate the pathogen.What is clonal selection?
Clonal selection is the process by which specific B and T cells are activated and proliferate in response to an antigen, ensuring a targeted immune response.What is clonal selection in lymphocytes?
Clonal selection in lymphocytes refers to the activation and proliferation of specific B and T cells that recognize a particular antigen, leading to an effective immune response.Clonal selection of lymphocytes leads to the development of which types of cells?
Clonal selection of lymphocytes leads to the development of plasma cells, which secrete antibodies, and memory B cells, which provide a faster response to future infections.How do B and T cells recognize specific antigens?
B and T cells recognize specific antigens through their unique BCRs (B cell receptors) and TCRs (T cell receptors) that bind to specific antigens.What happens to B cells that do not recognize a specific antigen during an infection?
B cells that do not recognize a specific antigen are not selected to proliferate and remain inactive during the infection.What is the role of plasma cells in the immune response?
Plasma cells secrete antibodies specific to the antigen, helping to eliminate the pathogen from the body.What is the function of memory B cells?
Memory B cells provide a faster and more efficient immune response upon re-exposure to the same antigen.How does clonal selection conserve resources in the immune system?
Clonal selection conserves resources by only activating and proliferating the specific B and T cells that recognize the antigen, rather than all immune cells.What ensures the specificity of the adaptive immune response?
The specificity of the adaptive immune response is ensured by the unique BCRs and TCRs on B and T cells that bind to specific antigens.