Clonal Selection quiz Flashcards

Clonal Selection quiz
  • Why is clonal expansion so important in the immune response?
    Clonal expansion is crucial because it allows the proliferation of specific B and T cells that recognize an antigen, creating an army of clones to effectively target and eliminate the pathogen.
  • What is clonal selection?
    Clonal selection is the process by which specific B and T cells are activated and proliferate in response to an antigen, ensuring a targeted immune response.
  • What is clonal selection in lymphocytes?
    Clonal selection in lymphocytes refers to the activation and proliferation of specific B and T cells that recognize a particular antigen, leading to an effective immune response.
  • Clonal selection of lymphocytes leads to the development of which types of cells?
    Clonal selection of lymphocytes leads to the development of plasma cells, which secrete antibodies, and memory B cells, which provide a faster response to future infections.
  • How do B and T cells recognize specific antigens?
    B and T cells recognize specific antigens through their unique BCRs (B cell receptors) and TCRs (T cell receptors) that bind to specific antigens.
  • What happens to B cells that do not recognize a specific antigen during an infection?
    B cells that do not recognize a specific antigen are not selected to proliferate and remain inactive during the infection.
  • What is the role of plasma cells in the immune response?
    Plasma cells secrete antibodies specific to the antigen, helping to eliminate the pathogen from the body.
  • What is the function of memory B cells?
    Memory B cells provide a faster and more efficient immune response upon re-exposure to the same antigen.
  • How does clonal selection conserve resources in the immune system?
    Clonal selection conserves resources by only activating and proliferating the specific B and T cells that recognize the antigen, rather than all immune cells.
  • What ensures the specificity of the adaptive immune response?
    The specificity of the adaptive immune response is ensured by the unique BCRs and TCRs on B and T cells that bind to specific antigens.