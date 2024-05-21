Clonal Selection - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?
Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Clonal Selection
Video duration:
6m
Play a video:
In this video, we're going to begin our lesson on a process known as clonal selection. And so first, we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that each individual B and T cell actually has many identical BC RS or TCRS on its surface that only allows it to respond to one very specific antigen. However, within our bodies, there are pre-existing populations of many different B and T cells that have different BC RS and TCRS and collectively looking at all of those B and T cells within those populations, they can recognize and respond to a wide range of many different antigens. So when we do get infected with a very specific antigen, how is it that our adaptive immune system ensures the proliferation of only very specific B and T cells that can appropriately respond to the given infection that we have? Well, in order to answer that question, we have to take a look at the clonal selection theory. And so the clonal selection theory basically states that upon being infected with a very specific antigen, only very specific B and T cells within a mixed population of many different types of B and T cells are going to be selected to uh become activated and make identical clones of itself. And so, in other words, what we're saying is that the clonal selection theory says that only the very specific B and T cells that bind the antigen or respond to the antigen are going to be selected to proliferate and create an army of clones that are effective towards that very specific antigen that we are infected with. And so what this means is that all of the other B and T cells that do not bind the very specific antigen that we're infected with. Those are not uh going to be selected uh to proliferate. And so only the very specific B and T cells within the populations of B and T cells are going to be uh selected to proliferate and respond. And so we can get a better understanding of the clonal selection theory by taking a look at our example down below of the clonal selection theory where we apply it to B cells. But then again, it also applies to, to T cells as well. And so here we're looking at the clonal selection of very specific B cells within a mixed population of different B cells in response to a very specific antigen. And so notice if this image, we have three different layers, uh we have this top layer here, uh this middle layer right here and then we have the bottom layer at the bottom. And so at the very top here in this first layer, what we're showing you is the mixed B cell population. Uh And so, what you'll notice is that within our bodies, we'll have a population of many different B cells. So here we have B cell number one, B, cell number two and B cell number three. And these are three different B cells. Now, within the same B cell, the BC RS will be identical and respond to the same antigen. However, uh across different B cells, uh those B cells will have different BC RS that allows them to respond to different antigens. And so notice that here in this image, the antigen that is uh present is this red antigen that you see here and notice that not all of the B cells will respond to this very specific antigen. However, the B cell that does recognize and respond to that specific antigen will be selected to move on to the next stage, which is uh B cell activation and proliferation. And again, proliferation just means uh to multiply and create identical clones. And so notice that it's only B cell number two that has the BC RS to bind and respond to this very specific antigen. And so it's B cell number two, not B cell number one, not B cell number three, that is going to be selected to proliferate. And so notice that this B cell becomes activated and it begins proliferating or making clones uh dividing. And so now we have a uh an army of clones that are capable of responding to this very specific antigen that we are infected with. So then after B cell activation and proliferation, of course, what we have next is the differentiation of the activated B cells. And of course, that means that it's gonna be changing its phenotype to become either a plasma cell that secretes antibodies or a memory B cell that will respond to a secondary infection uh of this same exact antigen. And so notice here that we have this activated B cell is differentiating into these plasma cells which will again secrete antibodies produce antibodies. And these antibodies will be specific to the very specific antigen that we are infected with helping to eliminate that particular antigen. And uh again, notice that some of the B cells instead of differentiating into plasma cells, they will differentiate into memory B cells and they'll be able to respond even faster upon a secondary infection. And so here uh this year concludes our brief lesson on the clonal selection theory. And how only very specific clones within a mixed population are going to be selected to proliferate and differentiate in order to respond to the very specific antigen that is present. And these other B and TC, these other uh B cells that are here, uh they will not proliferate unless their very specific antigen is present. And so Uh Again, this concludes our brief lesson on the clonal selection. Uh and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.
2
Problem
Problem
Which of the following statements is FALSE?
A
Each B cell has BCRs that bind to a single antigen.
B
The cell type that secretes antibodies is called a plasma cell.
C
A BCR allows naive B cells to detect an antigen.
D
All naive B cells that are close in proximity to an antigen begin to differentiate.
3
Problem
Problem
Clonal selection:
A
Implies that each individual lymphocyte produces a single antibody.
B
Describes how the adaptive immune system can produce millions of different antibodies.
C
Depends on an antibody recognizing a specific epitope.
D
Is based on random naive B cells proliferating and differentiating.
4
Problem
Problem
The clonal selection theory states that:
A
Self-reacting T cells are destroyed in the bone marrow.
B
B cells will only proliferate during an infection if their BCRs successfully bind to the pathogen.
C
Antibody structure changes as it encounters an antigen for higher specificity binding.
D
Each T cell produces many different types of antibodies.
5
Problem
Problem
Which of the following is NOT an organ where clonal selection occurs?
A
Spleen.
B
Lymph nodes.
C
Bone marrow.
D
Mucosa associated lymphoid tissue.
6
Problem
Problem
All of the following are postulates of the clonal selection theory EXCEPT:
A
Each B lymphocyte bears a single type of receptor with a unique specificity.
B
BCR occupation is required for cell activation.
C
Differentiated cells derived from an activated B lymphocyte bear receptors of similar specificity as the parent cell.
D
B lymphocytes bearing receptors for self-molecules are destroyed at an early stage.
E
All are postulates of the clonal selection theory.
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Clonal Selection