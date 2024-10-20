Skip to main content
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion definitions Flashcards

Concentration Gradients and Diffusion definitions
  • Concentration Gradient
    A difference in the concentration of a substance between two areas, leading to potential movement of molecules.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where the concentration of a substance is equal throughout a space, with no net movement.
  • Diffusion
    The net movement of molecules from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.
  • Energy
    Required for molecules to move against their concentration gradient, from low to high concentration.
  • Molecule
    A group of atoms bonded together, which can move along concentration gradients.
  • High Concentration
    An area where a large number of molecules of a substance are present.
  • Low Concentration
    An area where a small number of molecules of a substance are present.
  • Net Movement
    The overall movement of molecules from one area to another, often from high to low concentration.
  • Natural Tendency
    The inherent inclination of molecules to move down their concentration gradient.
  • Beaker
    A container used in laboratories, often for mixing or observing chemical reactions.
  • Dye
    A colored substance used to illustrate diffusion in experiments, spreading from high to low concentration.
  • Water Molecule
    A molecule consisting of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, often used as a solvent.
  • Area
    A specific region or space where concentration levels can be measured and compared.
  • Biker
    A metaphor used to illustrate the energy dynamics of moving with or against a concentration gradient.
  • Image
    A visual representation used to explain concepts like concentration gradients and diffusion.