Concentration Gradients and Diffusion definitions Flashcards

Concentration Gradient A difference in the concentration of a substance between two areas, leading to potential movement of molecules.

Equilibrium A state where the concentration of a substance is equal throughout a space, with no net movement.

Diffusion The net movement of molecules from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.

Energy Required for molecules to move against their concentration gradient, from low to high concentration.

Molecule A group of atoms bonded together, which can move along concentration gradients.

High Concentration An area where a large number of molecules of a substance are present.

Low Concentration An area where a small number of molecules of a substance are present.

Net Movement The overall movement of molecules from one area to another, often from high to low concentration.

Natural Tendency The inherent inclination of molecules to move down their concentration gradient.

Beaker A container used in laboratories, often for mixing or observing chemical reactions.

Dye A colored substance used to illustrate diffusion in experiments, spreading from high to low concentration.

Water Molecule A molecule consisting of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, often used as a solvent.

Area A specific region or space where concentration levels can be measured and compared.

Biker A metaphor used to illustrate the energy dynamics of moving with or against a concentration gradient.