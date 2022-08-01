2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
1
concept
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
4m
Was this helpful?
2
concept
Diffusion
2m
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Which of the following statements about diffusion is true?
A
It's a process where water moves across a semi-permeable membrane to a region of high solute concentration.
B
It requires an expenditure of energy by the cell.
C
It's a process where molecules move from a region of lower concentration to a region of higher concentration.
D
It's a process where molecules move from a region of higher concentration to a region of lower concentration.
Additional resources for Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (1)