Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue definitions Flashcards

Dense Connective Tissue Characterized by a dense arrangement of protein fibers, primarily collagen, and is poorly vascularized, leading to slow healing.

Collagen Fibers Long, thick, unbranched fibers made from collagen proteins, providing strength and slight flexibility.

Fibroblasts Cells that actively secrete and build components of the extracellular matrix in connective tissues.

Dense Regular Connective Tissue Features collagen fibers in a parallel arrangement, providing strength in one direction, found in tendons and ligaments.

Dense Irregular Connective Tissue Contains collagen fibers in a random arrangement, offering strength in multiple directions, found in the dermis and around joints.

Elastic Connective Tissue Dominated by elastic fibers, allowing tissues to stretch and return to their original shape, crucial for arteries and respiratory pathways.

Extracellular Matrix A network of protein fibers and ground substance that provides structural support to connective tissues.

Elastic Fibers Branched, wavy fibers made of elastin, allowing tissues to stretch and return to their original shape.

Tendons Structures that connect muscles to bones, composed of dense regular connective tissue.

Ligaments Structures that connect bones to bones, composed of dense regular connective tissue.

Fascia Connective tissue that wraps around muscles, providing support and structure.

Dermis A layer of skin primarily composed of dense irregular connective tissue, providing strength and flexibility.

Areolar Connective Tissue A type of loose connective tissue that is highly vascularized, supporting epithelial tissues.

Subcutaneous Layer A layer beneath the skin composed mainly of adipose tissue, providing insulation and cushioning.