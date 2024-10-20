Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue definitions Flashcards
Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue definitions
- Dense Connective TissueCharacterized by a dense arrangement of protein fibers, primarily collagen, and is poorly vascularized, leading to slow healing.
- Collagen FibersLong, thick, unbranched fibers made from collagen proteins, providing strength and slight flexibility.
- FibroblastsCells that actively secrete and build components of the extracellular matrix in connective tissues.
- Dense Regular Connective TissueFeatures collagen fibers in a parallel arrangement, providing strength in one direction, found in tendons and ligaments.
- Dense Irregular Connective TissueContains collagen fibers in a random arrangement, offering strength in multiple directions, found in the dermis and around joints.
- Elastic Connective TissueDominated by elastic fibers, allowing tissues to stretch and return to their original shape, crucial for arteries and respiratory pathways.
- Extracellular MatrixA network of protein fibers and ground substance that provides structural support to connective tissues.
- Elastic FibersBranched, wavy fibers made of elastin, allowing tissues to stretch and return to their original shape.
- TendonsStructures that connect muscles to bones, composed of dense regular connective tissue.
- LigamentsStructures that connect bones to bones, composed of dense regular connective tissue.
- FasciaConnective tissue that wraps around muscles, providing support and structure.
- DermisA layer of skin primarily composed of dense irregular connective tissue, providing strength and flexibility.
- Areolar Connective TissueA type of loose connective tissue that is highly vascularized, supporting epithelial tissues.
- Subcutaneous LayerA layer beneath the skin composed mainly of adipose tissue, providing insulation and cushioning.
- Adipose TissueConnective tissue that stores fat, providing insulation and energy storage.