Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue definitions Flashcards

Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue definitions
  • Dense Connective Tissue
    Characterized by a dense arrangement of protein fibers, primarily collagen, and is poorly vascularized, leading to slow healing.
  • Collagen Fibers
    Long, thick, unbranched fibers made from collagen proteins, providing strength and slight flexibility.
  • Fibroblasts
    Cells that actively secrete and build components of the extracellular matrix in connective tissues.
  • Dense Regular Connective Tissue
    Features collagen fibers in a parallel arrangement, providing strength in one direction, found in tendons and ligaments.
  • Dense Irregular Connective Tissue
    Contains collagen fibers in a random arrangement, offering strength in multiple directions, found in the dermis and around joints.
  • Elastic Connective Tissue
    Dominated by elastic fibers, allowing tissues to stretch and return to their original shape, crucial for arteries and respiratory pathways.
  • Extracellular Matrix
    A network of protein fibers and ground substance that provides structural support to connective tissues.
  • Elastic Fibers
    Branched, wavy fibers made of elastin, allowing tissues to stretch and return to their original shape.
  • Tendons
    Structures that connect muscles to bones, composed of dense regular connective tissue.
  • Ligaments
    Structures that connect bones to bones, composed of dense regular connective tissue.
  • Fascia
    Connective tissue that wraps around muscles, providing support and structure.
  • Dermis
    A layer of skin primarily composed of dense irregular connective tissue, providing strength and flexibility.
  • Areolar Connective Tissue
    A type of loose connective tissue that is highly vascularized, supporting epithelial tissues.
  • Subcutaneous Layer
    A layer beneath the skin composed mainly of adipose tissue, providing insulation and cushioning.
  • Adipose Tissue
    Connective tissue that stores fat, providing insulation and energy storage.