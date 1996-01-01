Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue
Dense Connective Tissue
Dense Regular Connective Tissue
Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue Example 1
What feature about dense regular connective tissue makes them well suited for tendons?
The uniform direction of fibers make it extremely strong.
The multidirectional fibers withstand forces from different directions.
The elastic fibers optimize for recoil.
The high adipocyte content cushions joints.
Dense Irregular Connective Tissue
Putting It Together: What is Under Your Skin?
Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue Example 2
Elastic Connective Tissue
Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue Example 3
Marfan syndrome is a genetic condition that affects production and maintenance of elastic fibers in the ECM. Based on this information, what may be a regular serious complication of Marfan syndrome?
An inability to store nutrients as production of adipose tissue is inhibited significantly.
Regular rupture of ligaments as the fibers in dense regular connective tissue would not be produced properly.
Hyper elasticity of skin as dense irregular connective tissue of the dermis would stretch more.
Rupture of the aorta, as elastic connective tissue in large blood vessels allows for stretching and recoil.
An anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear is a common knee injury among athletes. The function of ligaments is to attach bones to each other and keep them stable. Given what you know about connective tissue, what type of tissue do you expect would be involved?
Dense Regular Connective Tissue.
Dense Irregular Connective Tissue.
Dense Elastic Connective Tissue.
Cartilage.
Review of Dense Connective Tissues
An anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear is a common knee injury among athletes. The function of ligaments is to attach bones to each other and keep them stable. Given what you know about connective tissue, what type of tissue do you expect would be involved?
Loose Connective Tissue Proper.
Dense Regular Connective Tissue.
Areolar Connective Tissue.
Dense Irregular Connective Tissue.