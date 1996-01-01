Skip to main content
4. Tissues & Histology
Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue
Dense Connective Tissue

Dense Regular Connective Tissue

Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue Example 1

Problem
Problem

What feature about dense regular connective tissue makes them well suited for tendons?

Dense Irregular Connective Tissue

Putting It Together: What is Under Your Skin?

Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue Example 2

Elastic Connective Tissue

Connective Tissue Proper: Dense Connective Tissue Example 3

Problem

Marfan syndrome is a genetic condition that affects production and maintenance of elastic fibers in the ECM. Based on this information, what may be a regular serious complication of Marfan syndrome?

An anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear is a common knee injury among athletes. The function of ligaments is to attach bones to each other and keep them stable. Given what you know about connective tissue, what type of tissue do you expect would be involved?

Review of Dense Connective Tissues

Problem

