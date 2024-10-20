Skip to main content
Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue quiz Flashcards

Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue quiz
  • Which three are locations of areolar connective tissue?
    Areolar connective tissue is found in spaces between organs, around blood vessels and nerves, and beneath epithelial tissues throughout the body.
  • What is the function of loose connective tissue?
    Loose connective tissue functions to support and bind other tissues, defend against infections, and serve as a reservoir for nutrients and fluids.
  • Which connective tissue contains loosely arranged cells?
    Areolar connective tissue contains loosely arranged cells within its extracellular matrix.
  • Loose connective tissue is best categorized as which of the following tissue types: areolar, reticular, or adipose?
    Loose connective tissue is best categorized as areolar, reticular, or adipose tissue.
  • Which are the functions of areolar connective tissue?
    Areolar connective tissue functions to support and bind tissues, defend against infections, and store nutrients and fluids.
  • Which of the following membranes is composed of loose areolar connective tissue: synovial, mucous, or serous?
    The mucous membrane is composed of loose areolar connective tissue.
  • What are the three types of loose connective tissue?
    The three types of loose connective tissue are areolar, reticular, and adipose connective tissue.