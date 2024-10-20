Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue quiz Flashcards
Which three are locations of areolar connective tissue?
Which three are locations of areolar connective tissue?

Areolar connective tissue is found in spaces between organs, around blood vessels and nerves, and beneath epithelial tissues throughout the body.
What is the function of loose connective tissue?

Loose connective tissue functions to support and bind other tissues, defend against infections, and serve as a reservoir for nutrients and fluids.
Which connective tissue contains loosely arranged cells?

Areolar connective tissue contains loosely arranged cells within its extracellular matrix.
Loose connective tissue is best categorized as which of the following tissue types: areolar, reticular, or adipose?

Loose connective tissue is best categorized as areolar, reticular, or adipose tissue.
The mucous membrane is composed of loose areolar connective tissue.Where in the body can areolar tissue be found?
The three types of loose connective tissue are areolar, reticular, and adipose connective tissue.