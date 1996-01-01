Skip to main content
4. Tissues & Histology
Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue
1
Loose Connective Tissue

2
Areolar Connective Tissue

3
Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue Example 1

4
Reticular Connective Tissue

5
Adipose Connective Tissue

6
Types of Adipose Tissue

7
Connective Tissue Proper: Loose Connective Tissue Example 2

8
Review of Loose Connective Tissues

9
Problem

What part of areolar tissue allows it to protect against infection?

10
Problem

During a dissection, you are asked to identify a connective tissue with a gel like matrix that forms the inside structure of the spleen. What is the type of connective tissue?

11
Problem

How does areolar tissue and epithelial tissue work together to prevent infection?

12
Problem

Max hears that wrinkles are formed because the dense irregular connective tissue under the skin produces less collagen as we age. To counteract this, they go out and buy a skin cream that claims to contain collagen fibers. Based on what you know about connective tissue and epithelial tissue, do you expect the collagen fibers in this hypothetical skin cream to affect the underlying connective tissue?

