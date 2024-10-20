Control of the ANS definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Hypothalamus Central brain structure controlling autonomic functions like heart rate and digestion, directing parasympathetic and sympathetic activities.

Parasympathetic activity Part of the autonomic nervous system responsible for maintaining homeostasis, often associated with rest and digestion.

Sympathetic activity Part of the autonomic nervous system that prepares the body for stress-related activities, often linked to fight or flight responses.

Brainstem Acts as a relay center between the brain and spinal cord, containing nuclei that help control autonomic functions.

Reticular formation Network of neurons and nuclei regulating skeletal and visceral muscle activity, influencing autonomic functions.

Limbic system Group of brain structures involved in processing emotional stimuli and memory, including the thalamus and amygdala.

Amygdala Part of the limbic system involved in processing emotions, particularly fear and threat-related stimuli.

Hippocampus Brain structure involved in storing long-term and emotional memories, part of the limbic system.

Homeostasis The body's process of maintaining a stable internal environment, largely managed by parasympathetic activity.

Efferent pathway Nerve pathway that carries commands from the central nervous system to effector organs.

Prefrontal cortex Brain region involved in conscious processing of emotions and decision-making during stress responses.

Fight or flight Physiological response to perceived threats, activating sympathetic nervous system to prepare for action.

Cerebral cortex Outer layer of the brain involved in complex functions like perception, thought, and decision-making.

Nuclei Clusters of neurons in the brainstem that help regulate autonomic functions.