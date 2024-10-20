Control of the ANS definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Control of the ANS definitions
  • Hypothalamus
    Central brain structure controlling autonomic functions like heart rate and digestion, directing parasympathetic and sympathetic activities.
  • Parasympathetic activity
    Part of the autonomic nervous system responsible for maintaining homeostasis, often associated with rest and digestion.
  • Sympathetic activity
    Part of the autonomic nervous system that prepares the body for stress-related activities, often linked to fight or flight responses.
  • Brainstem
    Acts as a relay center between the brain and spinal cord, containing nuclei that help control autonomic functions.
  • Reticular formation
    Network of neurons and nuclei regulating skeletal and visceral muscle activity, influencing autonomic functions.
  • Limbic system
    Group of brain structures involved in processing emotional stimuli and memory, including the thalamus and amygdala.
  • Amygdala
    Part of the limbic system involved in processing emotions, particularly fear and threat-related stimuli.
  • Hippocampus
    Brain structure involved in storing long-term and emotional memories, part of the limbic system.
  • Homeostasis
    The body's process of maintaining a stable internal environment, largely managed by parasympathetic activity.
  • Efferent pathway
    Nerve pathway that carries commands from the central nervous system to effector organs.
  • Prefrontal cortex
    Brain region involved in conscious processing of emotions and decision-making during stress responses.
  • Fight or flight
    Physiological response to perceived threats, activating sympathetic nervous system to prepare for action.
  • Cerebral cortex
    Outer layer of the brain involved in complex functions like perception, thought, and decision-making.
  • Nuclei
    Clusters of neurons in the brainstem that help regulate autonomic functions.
  • Visceral muscle
    Muscle tissue associated with internal organs, regulated by the autonomic nervous system.