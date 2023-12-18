14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Control of the ANS
14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Control of the ANS
1
concept
Review of Relevant Brain Anatomy
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Control of the ANS Example 1
45s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
concept
Levels of Control in the ANS
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
example
Control of the ANS Example 2
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
ProblemProblem
Which of the following brain regions is NOT involved in maintaining routine, homeostatic activity?
A
The hypothalamus.
B
The reticular formation.
C
The brainstem.
D
The prefrontal cortex.
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Control of the ANS