Control of the ANS quiz Flashcards
Which brain structure is primarily responsible for controlling the autonomic nervous system?
The hypothalamus is primarily responsible for controlling the autonomic nervous system.What role does the anterior hypothalamus play in autonomic function?
The anterior hypothalamus influences parasympathetic activity.How does the posterior hypothalamus affect autonomic activity?
The posterior hypothalamus influences sympathetic activity.What is the function of the brainstem in relation to the autonomic nervous system?
The brainstem acts as a relay center between the brain, spinal cord, and the body, containing nuclei that help control autonomic functions.What is the role of the reticular formation in autonomic control?
The reticular formation regulates both skeletal and visceral muscle activity and has the most direct influence on autonomic functions.Which system is crucial for processing emotional stimuli and memory in the context of the ANS?
The limbic system, including the thalamus, hypothalamus, amygdala, and hippocampus, is crucial for processing emotional stimuli and memory.What are the two primary functions of the autonomic nervous system?
The two primary functions of the ANS are to maintain homeostasis and respond to emotionally salient or stressful events.How does the hypothalamus maintain homeostasis?
The hypothalamus processes stimuli like hormone levels or food presence and sends commands via the brainstem and reticular formation to effector organs.What happens in the limbic system during a response to a threat?
The amygdala processes fear, the hippocampus recalls long-term memory, and the prefrontal cortex processes emotions and responses.What is the feedback loop involving the hypothalamus, limbic system, and cerebral cortex?
Physical sensations associated with fear can enhance cognitive perceptions of fear, creating a feedback loop mediated by these connections.